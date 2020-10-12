Southwest Labs now offers a fast, 20 minute rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southwest Labs has recently announced that they are now offering a NEW Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test. This test is a diagnostic tool that has been authorized by the FDA under an EUA, for use by authorized laboratories, and detects whether a person is likely currently infected with COVID-19. The antigen test looks for pieces of protein that make up the SARS-COV-2. This test provides immediate results in less than 20 minutes.

Orus Guerra, Partner and Sales/Marketing Director of Southwest Labs, said, “We are invested in the local communities in which we serve. We understand how important time and resources are to the public…the addition of the COVID-19 Antigen test gives us the ability to provide our State safe, fast, and accurate testing with same-day results. Ideal for people traveling, first responders, or anyone presenting symptoms!”

To make an appointment call (505) 609-LABS or visit SouthwestLab.com.

The Southwest Labs Patient Service Center is open for walk-ins and wait times are minimal. Appointments are recommended with open time slots available daily. The testing site is conveniently located at 4500 Osuna Rd. NE, Suite. 130 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Southwest Labs:

Southwest Labs is a local reference laboratory specializing in clinical, direct to consumer, and corporate testing. We offer a robust direct-to-consumer platform where individuals can get all routine and wellness laboratory testing without a Doctor’s order and have the option to schedule a face-to-face virtual result interpretation with a board certified doctor.

