CloudBlue Empowers Mid-Market Companies

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CloudBlue announced today that more than a dozen new mid-market customers are scaling the power of its hyperscale platform to enable future growth of up-and-coming companies in the as-a-service economy.

Designed to automate businesses' go-to-market lifecycle, CloudBlue, an Ingram Micro business, powers leading organizations by providing hypergrowth products and services that allow businesses to launch, scale and manage distribution of a product and multi-channel marketplace. With CloudBlue, businesses are empowered by accessing a hyperconnected ecosystem of top-selling vendors and leading brands.

The same robust platform that powers some of the largest ecosystems in the world enables mid-market companies to grow market share and build business success.

“Every organization has humble beginnings in cloud,” said Tarik Faouzi, vice president of CloudBlue. “From Fintech to IoT, CloudBlue helps companies accelerate their path to success with a platform of technologies, founded on years of powering enterprise-class offerings. These building blocks are helping businesses transform to meet the opportunities tomorrow brings.”

CloudBanking provides an end-to-secure online payment system, that is designed to aid Managed Service Providers and IT professionals in getting paid quicker, while reducing administrative work such as payment reconciliation. With their deep vertical integrations to multiple PSA’s such as ConnectWise, directly with third-party accounting systems like Xero, MYOB and Quickbooks, CloudBanking have closed the loop for MSPs looking to have one system to sync all their invoices, payments, procurement and expenses back to their accounting software. With their powerful subscription module and mobile virtual terminal, CloudBanking are empowering all IT professionals in streamlining their payment collections. CloudBlue’s automation capabilities and pre-built API connections will help expand CloudBanking’s reach by building out its indirect sales channel.

Moonwalk specializes in large-scale data management solutions and is used across the world by major organizations covering a range of industry sectors, including banking, healthcare, government and education. CloudBlue will help expand indirect sales and deliver growth while making it easier to find partners.

myDevices empowers partners and resellers to deploy finished IoT plug-and-play solutions under their own brand. CloudBlue is the singular platform that will allow myDevices to sell through more tier-one telcos globally while enabling myDevices to scale its business with existing partners.

ThinPrint is an expert in enterprise printing solutions who provides secure, high-performance printing with solutions to support all printing innovations that ranges from innovative end devices to printers. Already a Microsoft partner, ThinPrint’s agreement with CloudBlue will effectively be the last piece of their puzzle to obtain global market reach – opening them up to our cloud commerce community.

Switch Connect delivers market leading secure communication solutions that power service providers and partners to deliver enterprise communication solutions to their customers. Built on world-class technology from its technology and strategic partners combined with in-house developed intellectual property, Switch Connect’s cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge.

Wild Mouse is a software company building products and services that help businesses drive customer engagement and improve productivity. Wild Mouse products include an advanced AI platform that processes unstructured and structured information in unique ways to provide powerful customer outcomes, a system that securely transfers medical records between hospitals and a solution to help organizations deploy streaming content-driven apps to their customers without code. CloudBlue will help expand its reach and drive the company’s sales and implementations so Wild Mouse can focus on delivering customer outcomes, not on distribution.

Wintech Solutions specializes in helping businesses modernize their infrastructure with a full range of cloud computing solutions, including a massive resell of Microsoft cloud security solutions and Modern Workplace. CloudBlue will provide the tools Wintech Solutions needs to automate at scale, streamline its product management as well as usage and billing initiatives, and expand its indirect channel reach.

Xband Enterprises, Inc. is a leading ISV in the cyber security space offering an edge to edge Enterprise Security Platform offering cyber defense, compliance and risk management, identity management solutions, and advanced networking security. Xband will use CloudBlue Connect to centralize, manage and grow their ecosystem of partners, products and streamline their fulfillment and provisioning operations. CloudBlue Connect will also enable them to gain access to more Cloud Services quickly, which will significantly boost revenue.

Rounding out the growing list of companies are Axelliant, Cira Apps, Datalytyks, Delta Trading Network, InstaSafe Technologies, Tricade and Zimyo.

About CloudBlue

