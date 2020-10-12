phoenixNAP Shifts to Operate-from-Anywhere Cloud Communications Platform with 8x8

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, is using the 8x8 Open Communications PlatformTM to enable employees and contact center agents to operate from anywhere, and stay connected with colleagues, customers and partners around the world.

Founded in 2009, phoenixNAP’s mission has always been to provide outstanding value and service, using state-of-the-art technology, to remove the stress from IT management and maintain an incredibly responsive experience for customers so they can focus on their core business. While the company provided organizations and businesses of all sizes with cutting-edge IT infrastructure solutions and services, its legacy on-premises communications and contact center systems were hindering global growth as they were costly to maintain, difficult to administer, and unreliable. phoenixNAP needed a cloud communications platform that could be easily deployed across multiple locations and centrally administered to improve communications, collaboration and customer engagement while ensuring business resilience.

“As we expanded our global IT footprint to support organizations all around the world, we realized we had to transform how we communicate, collaborate and engage with both our employees and customers,” said Danny Fuentes, VP of Information Systems at phoenixNAP. “By adopting 8x8’s integrated cloud communications and contact center solution, we transitioned to a digital workplace enabling employees, including agents in the contact center, to use the same global platform to stay productive and responsive no matter where they are located or working. We never would have been able to do this with our previous legacy systems.”

Working closely with technology provider Insight Enterprises, phoenixNAP selected 8x8 X Series, an integrated cloud voice, team chat, video meetings and contact center solution for its more than 500 employees across the US, Europe and Asia. Moving their communications and contact center to the cloud allowed the company to easily expand into new regions without having to add and manage new infrastructure and carriers. It also freed up IT resources by providing the flexibility to centrally administer the solution while giving each employee a business phone number, including team chat and video conferencing capabilities, that is accessible anywhere from a single desktop and mobile app.

“During the current global health crisis, having a single business number and using the 8x8 Work desktop and mobile apps helped empower phoenixNAP employees to operate from anywhere, making the shift from the office to remote work seamless,” added Fuentes. “Everyone at the company, including our contact center agents providing follow-the-sun customer support, were reachable by phone, video or messaging, which meant it was business as usual for us.”

As part of its 8x8 deployment, phoenixNAP also implemented a complete 8x8 Contact Center solution with rich analytics and integration capabilities to deliver customers an exceptional experience. This allowed contact center agents to work safely and remotely without impacting productivity or quality of service. In addition, 8x8’s integration with phoenixNAP’s CRM solution also allowed agents to quickly identify partner customers and drive faster time to resolution.

“Global organizations realize that a mobile and remote workforce is here to stay. Enabling a better employee and customer experience is critical to accelerating revenue, reducing costs, and driving innovation at any time from anywhere using any device,” said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. “By deploying the 8x8 Open Communications Platform, phoenixNAP has been able to ensure business resilience while increasing employee productivity and customer satisfaction.”

The 8x8 Open Communications Platform is the industry’s most complete portfolio of operate-from-anywhere enterprise communications. It uniquely brings together the essential digital workplace elements required, combining voice, team chat, meetings, and contact center solutions fueled by shared intelligent communications services like AI-driven expert routing and predictive analytics. The 8x8 Open Communications Platform accelerates digital transformation initiatives and strengthens business responsiveness and resilience by providing secure, scalable, and extensible capabilities that are required for organizations to create unique employee and customer experiences at scale.

