Barnes & Noble College Partners with Sam Houston State University on New First Day Complete Access Model to Drive Affordability, Access and Convenience for Students

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barnes & Noble College today announced it has partnered with Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, to introduce the Bearkat Bundle, a new course material delivery model that will drive affordability, access and convenience for students. The Bearkat Bundle is a custom-branded version of the Barnes & Noble College First Day® Complete program.

First Day Complete addresses affordability and equitable access across all courses at an institution by bundling the cost of materials into a flat rate fee for all students. The program results in a 35% to 50% average reduction in cost to students, and ensures they have all of their materials for the semester available to them before the first day of class. In addition, First Day Complete fully supports academic freedom and faculty choice. Faculty members can choose the materials that are best suited for their teaching, regardless of publisher or format.

According to Kristy Vienne, assistant vice president of SHSU Auxiliary Services, the university researched a variety of options to reduce textbook costs for students.

" Last fall, we began working with Barnes & Noble College to create a cost-effective solution for students while providing faculty the ability to adopt materials needed for their courses,” Vienne said. “ Since that time, Barnes & Noble College and Sam Houston State have developed this program to address how to best serve student needs – with cost, access and convenience being the biggest drivers.”

Sam Houston State University students may start participating in the Bearkat Bundle program for the spring 2021 semester. After students have registered for their courses, they will receive an email from the campus bookstore prompting them to select their preferred delivery method. The bookstore will prepare the materials for each student and notify them when the materials have shipped or are available for in-store pickup. Digital materials will be delivered directly through the learning management system.

“ We are thrilled to partner with Sam Houston State University to bring the Bearkat Bundle to campus for the spring semester. Ensuring all students have convenient access to affordable course materials is a foundational step in preparing them for academic success. Through the Bearkat Bundle, a customized offering of BNED’s First Day Complete solution, we will offer course materials at substantially lower prices and provide them to Sam Houston State students before the first day of class,” said Jonathan Shar, EVP, BNED Retail & Client Solutions, Barnes & Noble Education. “ We look forward to working closely with SHSU to create a new course material experience for Bearkat students and faculty that is built on convenience, flexibility and ease of use.”

About Sam Houston State University

Named for Texas’s greatest hero, Sam Houston State University continually strives to honor its historical roots through academic excellence. For more than 140 years, SHSU has been preparing students for meaningful lives of achievement. Its motto, “ The measure of a Life is its Service,” resonates among its 22,000 students and echoes across eight colleges and beyond its Huntsville roots.

With over 90 bachelor's degree programs, more than 60 master’s degree programs and 11 doctoral programs, including the nation’s first Ph.D. in Forensic Science and the area’s first College of Osteopathic Medicine, SHSU provides an exceptional college experience.

Small class sizes, a student/faculty ratio of 24:1, and classes taught by full-time, tenured, and tenure-track faculty create an engaging learning experience for all students.

About Barnes & Noble College

Barnes & Noble College, a Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) company, is a leading operator of college bookstores in the United States. Barnes & Noble College currently operates 772 campus bookstores and the school-branded e-commerce sites for each store, serving more than 5 million college students and faculty nationwide. General information on Barnes & Noble College can be obtained by visiting the Company’s website: www.bncollege.com.