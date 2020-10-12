VOCALTRANSIT Selects IP Infusion’s Open SD-Edge as WAN Edge Router for Improved Scalability and Flexibility

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced that VOCALTRANSIT, an IT Vocal company and global telecom provider specializing in managed wholesale VoIP/SIP services, has selected Open SD-Edge to replace its Wide Area Network (WAN) edge router to address its growing number of subscribers and increased bandwidth needs.

Virtual SD-Edge, a virtual router and first product available within IP Infusion’s Open SD-Edge platform, supports enterprise class networking features such as routing, VPN, firewall, NAT and QoS in a comprehensive package. Based on DANOS-Vyatta edition, Open SD-Edge provides a platform validated by AT&T and the DANOS community, with scalable performance and feature improvements such as BGP L3 route and IPSec. DANOS-Vyatta edition is widely deployed across multiple, white box use cases in AT&T’s production network as well as other service provider networks. The flexibility of Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and scalability of Open SD-Edge allows for future performance upgrades, expanded capacity and services as bandwidth demand and subscriber base grows.

Previous users of the popular Brocade Vyatta 5600 solution, such as VOCALTRANSIT, now have an improved and modern solution that delivers higher performance with even lower total cost of ownership (TCO). As an existing Vyatta user, VOCALTRANSIT was left with no future roadmap for the previous generation of the Vyatta product and was limited to fixed capacity at a time when they faced the challenge of growing number of subscribers and increased bandwidth requirements. VOCALTRANSIT replaced their WAN edge (transit peering) router with the virtual instance of the Open SD-Edge router (Virtual SD-Edge) which provides a BGP route reflector and support of BGP peering and secure tunnel.

“Now with IP Infusion’s Open SD-Edge, we have a strong future product roadmap while running on a proven stable codebase validated by AT&T. The seamless migration to Open SD-Edge provides us with increased performance, scalability, and opportunity for future service expansion, all at a competitive price. VOCALTRANSIT now benefits from rapid BGP convergence plus DPDK and VPN efficiencies; allowing affordable and quick failover resilience among multiple providers and ten-fold increases in throughput to customers,” said Michael J Blauser, Managing Partner of VOCALTRANSIT and its parent engineering company IT Vocal.

“Like so many previous Vyatta users, VOCALTRANSIT faced the issue of a limited roadmap future,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “With the enhancements that IP Infusion has made on the Vyatta product and the new, extended roadmap, customers such as VOCALTRANSIT can benefit from the Open SD-Edge platform which offers a competitive entry cost point and allows for future expansion without a hardware fork-lift upgrade.”

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition, as well as a provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 300 customers. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at https://www.ipinfusion.com

About VOCALTRANSIT

VOCALTRANSIT.NET provides carefully-curated domestic and international wholesale voice services to organizations with highly-sensitive voice quality requirements. Its parent company, IT Vocal, offers engineering consultation and design of core networks particularly well-suited for VoIP applications. IT Vocal also provides end-to-end PBX solutions and data circuits. Additional information is available at https://vocaltransit.net and https://ITvocal.com

