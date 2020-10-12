Chosen Foods Deploys Wrike to Gain Project Visibility and Stay Aligned on Company Goals and Processes

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrike, the most versatile collaborative work management platform, today announced that Chosen Foods, a global food company that creates all-natural, innovative, and avocado-centric products, has deployed Wrike to bring efficiency, clarity, and accountability into their everyday work. Wrike was first adopted by the marketing and creative teams at Chosen Foods but soon expanded company-wide across five departments.

“I was tasked with improving processes by making work ownership clear and reducing or eliminating wastes, such as project redundancies, waiting times, and risks,” said Jessica Wooding, Kaizen Manager, Chosen Foods. “After researching what could help us, we found that Wrike’s ability to clearly map out our process with each deliverable outlined, dependency set up, and assignment list was best for us. It’s night and day. Wrike has improved our ability to plan with confidence and has changed how we do business.”

Wrike’s dashboards, custom workflows, and add-ons quickly helped the Chosen Foods organization streamline their cluttered work structure to focus solely on producing the best output in their team’s work. They were able to organize projects and consolidate processes with heightened visibility. Since implementing Wrike, Chosen Foods has seen a 30% increase in output volume by their creative teams, and an average of four hours saved each week on meetings. In addition, the company has been able to implement more than 100 new project processes with Wrike.

“As businesses like Chosen Foods find their rhythm, they recognize that adopting collaboration tools are essential to productivity,” said Saranya Babu, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Wrike. “With Wrike, Chosen Foods has experienced a shift from numerous, time-consuming human interactions to technology for campaign planning, progress reports, and insightful analytics. We’re proud to be a part of Chosen Foods’ journey in providing healthy and clean food products to its global market.”

For more information on how Chosen Foods is using Wrike, visit: Wrike: The Chosen System for Chosen Foods.

About Wrike

Wrike is the only collaborative work management platform for the enterprise that can be easily configured for any department, team, or work style – all in a single digital workplace. The Wrike platform completes the cloud collaboration toolbox and transforms how work is done by allowing all teams to focus their attention on what matters most. Dedicated to making teams insanely productive, Wrike puts teams in control of their digital workflows to enable maximum potential and accelerate business growth. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Wrike is the partner of choice for more than 18,000 organizations, including Hootsuite, Tiffany & Co., and Ogilvy, and two million users across 140 countries.