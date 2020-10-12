Mint Communications Adopts Fusionex’s Virtual Event Platform to Take Its School Fair Online

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Malaysia-based international school marketing provider and fair organizer Mint Communications has selected multi-award-winning AI and Big Data technology leader Fusionex as its Technology Partner to take their Private & International School Fair (PISF) on its maiden digital voyage into the virtual realm.

In an effort to meet the demands of international and private schools as well as cater to the needs of parents during a time of restricted physical events and social distancing, Mint Communications has decided to embark on a journey of digital transformation. By moving the fair online, Mint was now able to offer a platform for schools to reach out to and engage with parents while allowing online ‘attendees’ to search for suitable schools from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

“In spite of the pandemic, parents still prioritize education for their children. Therefore, by offering them the ability to visit the fair virtually, we are able to fulfill our mission of seamlessly connecting parents and their children with their desired international and private schools. We are also able to support any queries they may have via informative materials as we would normally do in our physical events," said Mint Communications Co-Founder and Director Dr. Michele Lam.

The virtual fair, held in mid-August, saw high online traffic as it had attracted over 213,000 unique visitors, a massive jump from its usual physical exhibition traffic of between 12,000 and 15,000 attendees. Parents who attended virtually praised the fair for its informative content, rewatchability, in-depth virtual tours and for providing a straightforward and safe avenue for them to participate.

"Mint Communications and Fusionex did a great job preparing, communicating, marketing, and producing a virtual experience for both attendees and exhibitors," said Director of School Advancement for Oasis International School – Kuala Lumpur, Bekah Dawson. Others echoed her positive sentiment, praising the virtual fair for making it easy for attendees to meet school leaders and its effectiveness in generating solid leads. They also noted the platform’s user-friendly private chat and live video features.

Exhibitors of the virtual fair include Alice Smith School, Asia Pacific Schools, Beaconhouse Schools, Cranbridge Education Group, HELP International School, International Islamic School Malaysia, Kingsley International School, Kolej Tuanku Ja’afar, Oasis International School - Kuala Lumpur, R.E.A.L Schools, Sayfol International School, Sri Bestari International School, Sri KDU Schools, St. John’s International Primary and Secondary School, Sunway International School, Tenby Schools, The International School of Penang (Uplands), Wesley Methodist Schools and Westlake International School.

True to Fusionex’s strong culture of innovation, the state-of-the-art virtual platform powered by the tech leader’s advanced digital technologies was designed to offer engaging and seamless event experiences for parents and exhibitors on various web browsers and multimedia devices at all times. The platform also provides a comprehensive solution, from the point of registration to post-event analytics; driving leads, encouraging loyalty, enabling revisits and highlighting the exceptionality of each school.

“This is an evolutionary moment for trade shows, exhibitions and fairs as virtual events have proven to be an indispensable asset for organizations to connect with their audience, be it employees, customers or business prospects. The coronavirus pandemic has caused many physical events to be postponed, or worse, cancelled outright. Mint Communications’ long-term view of the industry’s future should be lauded as their foresight has led them to make the decision of organizing a virtual fair during this time when physical fairs cannot be held. Its success has enabled international and private schools to continue showcasing and promoting their institutions and programs as well as their achievements to parents who are on the lookout for the best schooling and educational prospects for their children,” said Fusionex Program Director Lim Yi Yang.

About Mint Communications

Mint Communications has been connecting parents and their children with international schools through events, print, and social & digital media since 2012. The Private & International School fairs have been held in Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, and most recently in Perak. They have also organized events in Singapore. Their events have attracted over 200,000 visitors since they began. They publish an annual comprehensive directory on international schools called the Education Destination Malaysia: Guide to International and Private Schools, and manage the web extension www.EducationDestinationMalaysia.com. They recently launched the www.EducationDestinationAsia.com website covering information on international schools in Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, China and the United Arab Emirates.

For more information on Mint Communications, visit www.mint-communications.asia

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi award-winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also an MDEC GAIN company as well as an MGS recipient.

Gartner’s 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com.