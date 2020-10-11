Prime Day Baby, Kids & Toddler Deals (2020): Early Diaper, Graco Car Seat, Stroller & Baby Monitor Savings Summarized by Retail Egg

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Here’s a comparison of the latest early baby, kids, and toddler deals for Prime Day, including offers on Huggies and Pampers diapers, Graco strollers and car seats, and Infant Optics baby monitors. Explore the full selection of deals in the list below.

Every year, Amazon Prime members enjoy exclusive access to deals on thousands of items during the hotly anticipated Prime Day sale.

Prime Day shoppers enjoy exclusive access to impressive deals on baby monitors, car seats, strollers, and diapers for babies and toddlers during the two-day sale. Busy moms need not fret about not having enough time to shop for baby essentials. Amazon.com’s The Baby Store has all the basics, from diapers to strollers and car seats, and even baby monitors.

Major diaper brands like Huggies, Pampers, and Amazon’s own Mama Bear are available in The Baby Store. There’s also Seventh Generation which promises environment-friendly and fragrance and bleach-free diapers for babies with sensitive skin. Goodnites, the nighttime bedwetting underwear for young kids, is sold in all sizes. Diaper bags and other diaper accessories can also be found here.

One of the top-rated strollers in The Baby Store is the Graco DuoGlider Double Stroller. Not only is it a lifesaver for parents with 2 small babies or a baby and a toddler, but it is also a practical choice since it also accepts two Graco SnugRide Click Connect infant car seats.

As for baby monitors, Amazon baby product shoppers seem to love the Infant Optics DXR-8 video baby monitor. It’s not surprising at all as critics from baby sites and publications have tagged it as the Best Baby Monitor.

Typically taking place in July, the fourth-quarter schedule for Prime Day 2020 makes this year’s event the latest ever for Amazon.

