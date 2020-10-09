The Knot Worldwide Reinforces Its Global Partnership with VOW In Recognition of International Day of the Girl on October 11, 2020

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In recognition of International Day of The Girl on October 11, 2020, The Knot Worldwide, the world’s largest digital wedding planning company, today shared its continued partnership and expanded support across its global footprint of brands with VOW To End Child Marriage (VOW) – the global initiative to end child marriage.

“ Every year, 12 million girls are married before the age of 18, and the global pandemic threatens to increase this number even more,” said Dhanusha Sivajee, Chief Marketing Officer, The Knot Worldwide. “ We believe everyone has the right to marry who they want, when they want and how they want. Child marriage is not a decision a girl gets to make. Across our global brands, we’re proud to support VOW’s mission to end child marriage and ensure every girl has the right to a safe and healthy future.”

The Knot Worldwide global brands including The Knot, WeddingWire, Bodas.net, Hitched.co.uk and WeddingWire India will support VOW and its mission to end child marriage through ongoing awareness and promotion on its websites and social media platforms, as well as social media fundraisers. Today, The Knot also launches its VOW Charity Registry Collection of Most-Wanted Gifts within The Knot Registry Store. Additionally, The Knot continues to feature VOW as its official charity partner on The Knot Gifts Back proprietary charity registry program, allowing couples to attach VOW to their retail wedding registries and give back through their own weddings.

All funds raised by VOW are invested in grassroots efforts to end child marriage through VOW’s granting partner, the Girls First Fund. These grants support programs that work directly with girls and their communities. Ninety percent of the grants awarded through the Girls First Fund are to young women and women-led organizations. To date, grants have supported 150 community-based organizations.

“ As we celebrate International Day of the Girl, we're grateful to continue our partnership with The Knot and gain the support of its global family of leading wedding planning brands under The Knot Worldwide," said Clay Dunn, CEO of VOW to End Child Marriage. “ The launch of The Knot’s ‘charity collection’ to benefit VOW to End Child Marriage is the latest example of the company’s commitment to girls’ rights. The Knot makes it easy for couples saying ‘I do’ to help girls elsewhere in the world say, ‘I don’t.’ With child marriage affecting more than 12 million girls each year and growing as a result of COVID-19, this support comes at a critical time. I look forward to our continued partnership and am grateful to The Knot Worldwide for shining a light on this important issue.”

About The Knot Worldwide

With over four decades of expertise in the wedding industry, The Knot Worldwide is the largest global wedding planning company. The Knot Worldwide helps couples plan every aspect of their weddings, from finding inspiration and local wedding professionals to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more through The Knot, WeddingWire, Bodas.net, Hitched.co.uk, WeddingWire.in, WeddingWire.ca, Matrimonio.com, Mariages.net and other brands. Having inspired and empowered more than 40 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them, The Knot Worldwide provides leading wedding marketplaces, personalized wedding websites, planning tools and registry services with its brands in 16 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

The Knot Worldwide also includes lifestyle brands The Bump for pregnancy and parenting, The Bash for bringing important celebrations to life with entertainment vendors, Lasting for building healthy and happy marriages, How They Asked for proposal inspiration and stories and more. The company has US offices in New York, New York; Washington, DC; Norwalk, Connecticut; Austin, Texas; Omaha, Nebraska; and Portland, Oregon; and international offices in Barcelona, Spain; Galway, Ireland; Guangzhou, China; Gurgaon, India; and London, England.

About VOW To End Child Marriage

VOW gives couples, companies and the public the power to help end child marriage. VOW believes every girl has the right to a safe and healthy future including the right to choose if, when and whom to marry. 100% of the funds raised support grassroots efforts around the globe working to ensure girls can create their own futures.