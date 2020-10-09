Urosurgical Center of Richmond is the First Ambulatory Surgery Center in Virginia to Deploy LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot

Urosurgical Center of Richmond is the first ASC in Virginia to deploy a LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot. The robot is proven to deactivate SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) on surfaces in 2 minutes. (Photo: Business Wire)

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As healthcare facilities look for new and innovative ways to battle multi-drug resistant organisms that can pose a risk to patient safety, Urosurgical Center of Richmond has taken a leap into the future with a LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot named Rosie that destroys hard-to-kill viruses, bacteria and superbugs in hard-to-clean places. Urosurgical Center of Richmond is the first ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in Virginia to deploy a LightStrike robot from Xenex, a world leader in disinfection technology. The LightStrike robot is proven to deactivate Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, on surfaces in two minutes.

Recognizing that superbugs are becoming increasingly resistant to cleaning chemicals, antibiotics and even some hand sanitizers, hospitals are turning to new technology to enhance their existing infection control practices in order to reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) in their facilities. These infections are caused by microorganisms such as Clostridium difficile (C.diff), methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), and vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE) that often lurk on high-touch surfaces in healthcare facilities. To combat these dangerous pathogens, Xenex bundles LightStrike robots, infection prevention (IP) expertise, customized disinfection protocols, and consulting and account management services into a hospital’s comprehensive infection prevention program.

“Our goal is to provide the safest possible environment for our patients. Urosurgical Center of Richmond already has a comprehensive infection prevention program in place, and we are very excited about adding this robot to our infection prevention protocol. LightStrike operating room disinfection is an additional step we are taking to enhance the safety of our patients, which has always been our top priority,” said Kent Rollins, MD, President of Virginia Urology.

LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots use pulsed xenon, an environmentally-friendly inert gas, to create intense bursts of ultraviolet (UV) light that quickly destroys bacteria, viruses, and spores on hospital surfaces. The robot works quickly and does not require warm-up or cool-down time, so Urosurgical Center of Richmond is able to disinfect its operating suites quickly after each case. More than 40 peer-reviewed studies have been published validating the efficacy of the LightStrike technology.

Rosie, the portable LightStrike robot, can disinfect the operating suites or procedure rooms in 10-15 minutes without warm-up or cool-down times. Operated by the surgery center staff, it can be used in any area of the ambulatory surgery center including operating suites, pre and post-surgical areas, restrooms and public spaces.

About Xenex

Xenex is a world leader in UV technology-based disinfection strategies and solutions. Xenex's mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by destroying the deadly microorganisms that cause hospital acquired infections. Xenex is backed by well-known investors that include EW Healthcare Partners, Piper Jaffray, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II, Tectonic Ventures and RK Ventures. For more information, visit xenex.com.

About Urosurgical Center of Richmond

Urosurgical Center of Richmond (UCR) is a privately owned, AAAHC & CMS accredited ambulatory surgery center operated by Virginia Urology. It is staffed by clinicians dedicated to the field of urology and urogynecology. UCR was the first independent ambulatory surgery center in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For more information visit uro.com.