Sanvello Teams Up With the Chicago Bulls to Increase Access to Mental Health Resources for Youth

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sanvello Health, Inc., a leading digital mental health care provider and UnitedHealth Group company (NYSE:UNH), today announced a new partnership with the Chicago Bulls. The partnership will raise awareness and increase access to mental health services both internally at the Bulls for players, coaches and front office staff, and externally for Bulls fans and select community partners.

Sanvello, a full-spectrum mental health care provider, offers self-care, coaching, therapy and community — all accessed from a single app. With this partnership, Bulls players, coaches and front office staff will be offered access to the full suite of Sanvello’s services with Sanvello Premium.

Additionally, Sanvello and the Bulls will hold virtual mental health events throughout the year for teens from three community partners: Mindfulness Leader, Chicago Run and Chicago Westside Sports. These events, hosted by Sanvello Chief Medical Officer Dr. Monika Roots and Bulls personnel, will aim to normalize mental health conversations and share free mental health education and resources to students and their parents through Sanvello.

Chicagoland teens (13 and older) who participate in the virtual events will receive one year of free access to Sanvello Premium, which includes access to its extensive library of engaging self-care content. Sanvello will also offer one year of free access to Sanvello Premium + Coaching for each participants’ parents, which includes meditation; coping tools; and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)-based Guided Journey experiences that help kids stay engaged, build healthy habits and confidence, and reduce feelings of stress and anxiety. Through one-on-one messaging and in-app video classes, parents can learn CBT concepts and how to apply them at home.

“We’re honored to partner with the Bulls to advance behavioral health equity in the Chicago area,” says Dr. Monika Roots, chief medical officer, Sanvello. “This outreach is not about simply shining a light on the issue, but providing truly accessible resources to these teens and their families — on their terms, on their schedule — and we’re able to do that with Sanvello.”

“When we bring new partners onboard at the Bulls, we are always looking for brands that share our values and passion for supporting our community,” said Matt Kobe, vice president of Business Strategy & Analytics, Chicago Bulls. “Sanvello offers such a unique and complete mental health tool that we are proud to bring to our team, fans and community partners.”

With the multi-year partnership, both the Bulls and Sanvello will continue to develop content to benefit users both in and outside of the arena, including Bulls players, coaches and front office staff, as well as fans and community partners.

About Sanvello Health, Inc.

Sanvello Health, Inc. is a leading digital mental health care provider and the company’s digital platform holds the #1 search position for stress and anxiety in app stores. Through partnerships with major insurance payers, employers and higher education institutions, Sanvello offers covered management and treatment of stress, anxiety and depression for over 37 million people. By innovating the mental health care experience and bringing together patients, providers and payers, the Sanvello platform helps millions of people around the world find relief when they need it and feel happier over time. Download Sanvello from the App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit sanvello.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.