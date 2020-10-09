Merck Foundation announces the winners of ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards for Latin American Countries.

BRASILIA, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck Foundation (www.merck-foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, announced the winners of “Stay at Home” Media Recognition Awards for the journalists from Latin American Countries. The theme of the awards was ‘Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and Keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown’ with the aim to separate facts from myths and misconceptions.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and One of 100 Most Influential Africans (2019, 2020), emphasized, “We are delighted to announce the winners of ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards 2020. We launched this initiative to appreciate and recognize the distinguished reportage and the exceptional work of journalists who frequently covered the impact and shared facts and information related to the COVID-19 pandemic in their countries. We are happy to receive a great response from the journalists.”

“I strongly believe that Media can play a significant role in sensitizing people about sensitive issues such as Coronavirus global pandemic. Big congratulations to all the winners,” added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

The Merck Foundation Media Awards Committee introduced a second and a third position and selected more than one winner in Print, Online, and Multimedia categories. This was due to the high quality of work received from the journalists and to encourage more talented and passionate media representatives across all the formats of media in the continent. Here is the list of winners: