Merck Foundation Announces the Winners of ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards for Latin American Countries

Congratulations to the winners of "Stay at Home" Media Recognition Awards for Latin American Countries

BRASILIA, Brazil--()--Merck Foundation (www.merck-foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, announced the winners of “Stay at Home” Media Recognition Awards for the journalists from Latin American Countries. The theme of the awards was ‘Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and Keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown’ with the aim to separate facts from myths and misconceptions.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and One of 100 Most Influential Africans (2019, 2020), emphasized, “We are delighted to announce the winners of ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards 2020. We launched this initiative to appreciate and recognize the distinguished reportage and the exceptional work of journalists who frequently covered the impact and shared facts and information related to the COVID-19 pandemic in their countries. We are happy to receive a great response from the journalists.”

“I strongly believe that Media can play a significant role in sensitizing people about sensitive issues such as Coronavirus global pandemic. Big congratulations to all the winners,” added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

The Merck Foundation Media Awards Committee introduced a second and a third position and selected more than one winner in Print, Online, and Multimedia categories. This was due to the high quality of work received from the journalists and to encourage more talented and passionate media representatives across all the formats of media in the continent. Here is the list of winners:

Name of the
Journalist

Country

Place of
Work

Award
Position

Prize
Money

ONLINE CATEGORY

José Lebeña Acevo &
Ignacio Gómez Villaseñor

Mexico

Publimetro

First

1000 USD

Luiza Pollo Mazurek

Brazil

Tab.uol Media

First

1000 USD

Nicolás Bustamante Hernández

Colombia

El Tiempo

Second

750 USD

Mariana Fernández Camacho

Argentina

Infobae Online

Third

500 USD

PRINT CATEGORY

André Biernath

Brazil

Veja Saúde

First

1000 USD

Ana Catalina Baldrich

Colombia

Credential Magazine

Second

750 USD

Claudia Cristina Nicolini

Argentina

La Gaceta

Second

750 USD

Carla Martínez Guillén

Mexico

ConsultaRSE

Third

500 USD

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY

Adriana Becerra

Mexico

En Transición TV

First

1000 USD

Laura Daicz

Colombia

LePlante LaSabia

Second

750 USD

Roxana Lopresti

Argentina

Canal 9

Second

750 USD

Jusciane Matos de Lima

Brazil

TV Justiça

Third

500 USD

RADIO CATEGORY

Corina Gonzalez Tejedor

Argentina

Radio Cantilo

First

1000 USD

Daniel Revol

Argentina

Radio La Red

Second

750 USD

 

