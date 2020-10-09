Merck Foundation announces the winners of ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards for Latin American Countries.

BRASILIA, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck Foundation (www.merck-foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, announced the winners of “Stay at Home” Media Recognition Awards for the journalists from Latin American Countries. The theme of the awards was ‘Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and Keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown’ with the aim to separate facts from myths and misconceptions.
Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and One of 100 Most Influential Africans (2019, 2020), emphasized, “We are delighted to announce the winners of ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards 2020. We launched this initiative to appreciate and recognize the distinguished reportage and the exceptional work of journalists who frequently covered the impact and shared facts and information related to the COVID-19 pandemic in their countries. We are happy to receive a great response from the journalists.”
“I strongly believe that Media can play a significant role in sensitizing people about sensitive issues such as Coronavirus global pandemic. Big congratulations to all the winners,” added Dr. Rasha Kelej.
The Merck Foundation Media Awards Committee introduced a second and a third position and selected more than one winner in Print, Online, and Multimedia categories. This was due to the high quality of work received from the journalists and to encourage more talented and passionate media representatives across all the formats of media in the continent. Here is the list of winners:
|
Name of the
|
Country
|
Place of
|
Award
|
Prize
|
ONLINE CATEGORY
|
José Lebeña Acevo &
|
Mexico
|
Publimetro
|
First
|
1000 USD
|
Luiza Pollo Mazurek
|
Brazil
|
Tab.uol Media
|
First
|
1000 USD
|
Nicolás Bustamante Hernández
|
Colombia
|
El Tiempo
|
Second
|
750 USD
|
Mariana Fernández Camacho
|
Argentina
|
Infobae Online
|
Third
|
500 USD
|
PRINT CATEGORY
|
André Biernath
|
Brazil
|
Veja Saúde
|
First
|
1000 USD
|
Ana Catalina Baldrich
|
Colombia
|
Credential Magazine
|
Second
|
750 USD
|
Claudia Cristina Nicolini
|
Argentina
|
La Gaceta
|
Second
|
750 USD
|
Carla Martínez Guillén
|
Mexico
|
ConsultaRSE
|
Third
|
500 USD
|
MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY
|
Adriana Becerra
|
Mexico
|
En Transición TV
|
First
|
1000 USD
|
Laura Daicz
|
Colombia
|
LePlante LaSabia
|
Second
|
750 USD
|
Roxana Lopresti
|
Argentina
|
Canal 9
|
Second
|
750 USD
|
Jusciane Matos de Lima
|
Brazil
|
TV Justiça
|
Third
|
500 USD
|
RADIO CATEGORY
|
Corina Gonzalez Tejedor
|
Argentina
|
Radio Cantilo
|
First
|
1000 USD
|
Daniel Revol
|
Argentina
|
Radio La Red
|
Second
|
750 USD