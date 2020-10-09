Born This Way Foundation and Zynga Partner to Raise Awareness of World Mental Health Day in Words With Friends Takeover Event

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that its iconic game, Words With Friends, has partnered with Born This Way Foundation to support and bring awareness to World Mental Health Day. As part of the collaboration to further raise mental health awareness, Words With Friends will feature the word ‘STAY’ as its October 10, 2020 Word of The Day.

In addition to bringing attention to World Mental Health Day through its Word of the Day takeover, players are able to connect with mental health resources, information, and in-game support provided by Born This Way Foundation.

“ The current global health emergency has left many of our communities with unprecedented levels of uncertainty and stress,” said Bernard Kim, Zynga’s President of Publishing. “Words With Friends is a beloved game that continues to connect players across the globe -- and through the power of words, provides strength, courage, and hope. We want to let our communities know they are not alone and reaffirm our commitment to provide support, acceptance, and a sense of community. We’re proud to partner with Born This Way Foundation to heighten public awareness about the importance of mental health.”

" I'm grateful to Words with Friends for choosing such a powerful word, stay, to remind us all that we matter, we're needed here, and there are resources available to support our mental wellness,” said Cynthia Germanotta, President and Co-Founder of Born This Way Foundation. “ Thanks to this initiative, we are encouraging open, honest conversations around mental health and highlighting urgently-needed resources on the game's platform."

Launching in 2009, Words With Friends has grown from popular mobile game to global pop culture sensation. Since these early days, the game has expanded to new platforms like Facebook Messenger, launched a hit sequel with Words With Friends 2, and brought innovative new ways to play to people around the world. The game’s success through this decade-long journey has been powered by player connections made through quick and clever wordplay that has become a touchstone in fans’ lives.

For more information about World Mental Health Day and resources available, please visit: www.who.int/campaigns/world-mental-health-day, and find resources for support from Born This Way Foundation and Find Your Anchor at pleasestay.us.

About Zynga

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga’s franchises including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™ Merge Magic!™, Toon Blast™, Toy Blast™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. Zynga’s games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

About Born This Way Foundation

Born This Way Foundation, co-founded and led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, supports the mental health of young people and works with them to create a kinder and braver world. Through high impact programming, youth led conversations and strategic, cross-sectoral partnerships, the Foundation aims to make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health. Learn how the Foundation encourages people to practice kindness towards themselves and their communities at bornthisway.foundation and learn more about their new book CHANNEL KINDNESS at channelkindness.org/book.

