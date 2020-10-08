TriWest Healthcare Alliance Awarded Contract to Administer New Community Care Network in Alaska for the Department of Veterans Affairs

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Oct. 1, 2020, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded a contract to TriWest Healthcare Alliance to administer VA's Community Care Network (CCN) in Region 5, which covers the state of Alaska. Most recently, TriWest stood up and successfully executed VA’s CCN in Region 4 that includes 13 western states.

" Our non-profit health plan and university hospital system owners, and 2,200 employees, are privileged to continue to partner with VA in serving the health care needs of Alaska’s Veterans,” said David J. McIntyre, Jr., President and CEO of TriWest Healthcare Alliance. “ Over the past 7 years, TriWest Healthcare Alliance has been honored to serve at the side of VA, working collaboratively to provide Veterans enrolled in the VA Health Care System with access to community-based health care services when VA is unable to provide those services in-house. We are privileged to be selected to continue this work at the side of VA in the next generation of community care in Alaska under CCN Region 5! We will work collaboratively with the VA Alaska Healthcare System and its VA Medical Centers (VAMC) and Clinics, and engage with Alaska’s Tribal Health Programs, to help ensure a community care network in Alaska that meets the health care demand of local Veterans."

TriWest has been honored to serve Alaska’s Veterans and active duty military and their family members for nearly two decades. TriWest’s existing network leverages a long-standing, established network in the state of Alaska that first served TRICARE beneficiaries for 10 years beginning in 2004, and Veterans under VA’s Patient-Centered Community Care program beginning in 2014. In the next generation of VA community care in Alaska, CCN Region 5, TriWest will continue to build upon its physical presence across the Alaskan region, helping ensure access to care for the Veterans in the state’s local communities.

Under the CCN Region 5 contract, TriWest will be responsible for building and maintaining a network of community health care providers, paying claims, and providing customer service to VA and providers in the state of Alaska. Other optional functions include appointment scheduling and comprehensive care coordination, including case management and disease management services.

" We are honored to have the opportunity to continue our work alongside VA in serving Alaska’s Veterans through the next generation of community health care," said McIntyre.

