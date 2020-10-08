Amber Specialty Pharmacy Selected by PTC Therapeutics, Inc. to Dispense EMFLAZA® for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Patients

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Amber Specialty Pharmacy announces that it will begin dispensing EMFLAZA® (deflazacort) to patients throughout the United States. EMFLAZA is manufactured by PTC Therapeutics, Inc., headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey, and is the first and only FDA-approved corticosteroid shown to slow the progression of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a rare muscle disorder and affects approximately 1 in 3,500 male births worldwide. Muscle weakness and muscle damage caused by DMD become apparent during early childhood, with the condition being recognized in children between 2 and 6 years of age. Duchenne is an irreversible, progressive disease, and DMD patients develop problems walking and breathing and require lifelong treatment. EMFLAZA is indicated for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in patients ages 2 and older.

Through this partnership, PTC Therapeutics’ customers have the option of choosing Amber Specialty Pharmacy's best-in-class service model to meet their medication needs. Amber Specialty Pharmacy is one of three specialty pharmacies selected by PTC Therapeutics to dispense EMFLAZA as part of a limited distribution network.

"Our reputation in providing extraordinary services and compassionate care to rare disease patient populations is something we are very proud of," said Aaron Wiese, president of Amber Specialty Pharmacy. "We are honored to partner with PTC Therapeutics to improve quality of care and deliver meaningful results and outcomes for Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients throughout the country. Access to EMFLAZA and our work with Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients nationwide further confirms our commitment and growth in the rare and orphan disease space as a specialty pharmacy."

For more information about Amber Specialty Pharmacy’s services, call (888) 370-1724, email info@amberpharmacy.com, or visit www.amberpharmacy.com.

EMFLAZA is a registered trademark of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. More information about EMFLAZA can be found here: EMFLAZA Full Prescribing Information.

About Amber Specialty Pharmacy

Amber Specialty Pharmacy is a pioneer and leader in the specialty pharmacy industry with over 20 years of experience providing specialized care for persons with chronic, complex medical conditions. Amber Specialty Pharmacy has built an outstanding reputation by providing personalized support and quality clinical care to patients and families. This comprehensive care approach supports the medical, emotional, financial and administrative needs of patients throughout the United States. Amber Specialty Pharmacy is accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). Amber Specialty Pharmacy headquarters are located in Omaha, Nebraska, with additional locations in 20 states throughout the United States.

Additional information and resources are available through the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy. You can learn more by visiting www.duchenne.com and www.parentprojectmd.org.