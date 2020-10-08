PTCE Announces September ‘Faces of Pharmacy’ Winners in Recognition of American Pharmacists Month

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In support of American Pharmacists Month in October, PTCE, a leader in continuing education for multispecialty pharmacists and pharmacy professionals, is committed to recognizing pharmacists’ contributions to health care practices and all they do for their communities through its ‘Faces of Pharmacy’ recognition program.

In this transforming health care landscape, The Faces of Pharmacy nomination opportunity celebrates pharmacists, who navigate evolving health care practices and continue to make a difference in the lives of their patients.

Continuing its year-long campaign, PTCE is proud to announce its September winners:

Alisa Eibling, Pharm.D., Clinical Director, PFSP Specialty Pharmacy

Clinical Director, PFSP Specialty Pharmacy Adam King, MPH, CPhT, PR, Executive Director and founder, CompassionRx

Executive Director and founder, CompassionRx Jameika Stuckey, Pharm.D., Clinical Supervisor and medication safety manager, University of Mississippi Medical Center

Clinical Supervisor and medication safety manager, University of Mississippi Medical Center Michael Lorenzo Tinglin, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacist, Premier Family Medical

“Congratulations to the four pharmacy professionals who were selected as the winners of our Faces of Pharmacy program,” said Jim Palatine, R.Ph., MBA, president of PTCE. “The number of nominations we have received for the month of September truly exemplifies the need and desire to acknowledge these healthcare professionals who make a difference in the lives of their patients. In honor of American Pharmacists Month, we are devoted to showing our appreciation for the care and commitment of pharmacy professionals in the industry, and we will continue to recognize these professionals every month with our inaugural yearlong campaign.”

Each month, PTCE will select four pharmacy professionals to feature on its website and social media platforms in recognition of their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care to patients.

Nominations can be submitted online by colleagues, patients, friends and family members of outstanding pharmacists, pharmacy technicians or anyone else working in the industry. Submissions should detail what the nominee has done to ensure access to treatment and care or describe how they go above and beyond to support their patients or community.

For more information about the September Faces of Pharmacy winners, click here.

