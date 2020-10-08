Hair Cuttery Adapts to COVID-19 Safety Protocol with Expansion of Curbside Cuts

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hair Cuttery Family of Brands continues to adapt its COVID-19 safety protocols with the expansion of Curbside Cuts– a convenient and safe way to receive a haircut outside of a traditional salon setting – to salons in four states. The Curbside Cuts initiative was first launched in August 2020 in an effort to ease guests’ concerns about getting haircuts during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with the expanded offering, guests in need of a haircut will be able to get one by a licensed stylist in an open-air setting.

“We have the power to shape our guests’ experience every time they walk through our doors,” stated Seth Gittlitz, Chief Executive Officer of Hair Cuttery Family of Brands. “Curbside Cuts is about much more than doing hair; it’s about meeting the needs of our guests while also doing our part to continue protecting their health and safety. We’re very excited that we’re able to expand this initiative to different regions of the country and provide a sense of normalcy to our guests during the health crisis.”

To schedule a Curbside Cut, guests must call the select locations where the service is offered to make an appointment. Each customer will receive a Signature Cut while sitting in a salon chair outside, situated under a tent to protect them from the elements of the Fall months. All Hair Cuttery stylists and guests must wear masks covering their nose and mouth for the duration of their time at the salon, whether indoors or outside at the curbside set-up.

To add to the ensured safety for all guests, Hair Cuttery has partnered with BARBICIDE® National Director of Industry Relations and Education Leslie Roste, RN, BSN. She is recognized as the industry expert in ensuring the safest return to work for Beauty Industry Professionals. Roste has worked in the cosmetology industry for more than a decade and created the BARBICIDE® Certification Program that Hair Cuttery implemented. She has worked alongside the salon chain to develop and execute its sanitation standards during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to consult with the company to make sure best practices are in effect.

“It’s very encouraging to see the strides the Hair Cuttery has taken to fight back against the coronavirus,” said Roste. “The beauty industry is such an intimate business; safety and sanitation has always been and will continue to be of the utmost importance. Guests should feel reassured of the safety of their services provided through evidence of the BARBICIDE® Certifications proudly displayed in Hair Cuttery salons.” BARBICIDE® is on the EPA’s List N of disinfectants expected to kill the coronavirus when properly used on surfaces.

The CDC recommends social distancing and open-air facilities whenever possible to reduce transmission of COVID-19. The Hair Cuttery’s expansion of Curbside Cuts comes as a direct response to these guidelines in an effort to offer greater options for guests who may be hesitant to visit a traditional salon. The company first launched Curbside Cuts in Aventura, FL, in August 2020, and will now include 11 additional salons in four states.

List of locations that are now offering Curbside Cuts:

Florida:

Jacksonville

- Old St. Augustine Road Plaza, 11250 Old Saint Augustine Rd Suite 13 (904) 268-9728

- Oakleaf Town Center, 9501 Crosshill Boulevard Suite 104 (904) 573-1344

Port St. Lucie

- Veranda Falls, 836 SE Becker Road (772) 873-5160

West Palm Beach

- Westward Plaza, 2505 Okeechobee Blvd Ste A (561) 697-2847

Vero Beach

- 12th Street Plaza, 1275 US Highway 1 Unit 1 (772) 770-1048

Ponte Vedra

- Nocatee Town Center, 110 Marketside Avenue Suite 202 (904) 819-8997

Illinois:

Hoffman Estates

- Golf Center, 9 Golf Ctr (847) 519-7743

Lockport

- Lockport Jewel Osco Shopping Center, 16551 W 159th St (815) 838-0580

Indiana:

Schererville

- Schererville Plaza, 1690 US Highway 41 (219) 322-1438

Portage

- Portage Crossings, 6097 US Highway 6 (219) 762-3560

Virginia:

Arlington

- Penrose Square, 2501 9th Road S Suite 70 (703) 271-0023

About Hair Cuttery Family of Brands

Hair Cuttery is the largest privately owned and operated chain of full-service hair salons in the country, employing thousands of salon professionals in over 500 company-owned locations on the East Coast and the Midwest. A full-service, value-priced salon, Hair Cuttery offers cut, color, blow- out and styling trends for women, men, and children; appointments and walk-ins are welcome. Hair Cuttery is committed to delivering an amazing guest experience through its highly trained and skilled salon professionals. To highlight its best-in-class service, Hair Cuttery ensures that all salon professionals are BARBICIDE® certified and that its salon safety and sanitation practices adhere to the most recent CDC guidelines. More information at: www.haircuttery.com