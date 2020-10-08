Music Icon and Business Mogul Master P Named the “I Am Hip Hop” Award Recipient at The 2020 BET “Hip Hop Awards”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hip Hop’s biggest night returns with new hosts, a superstar lineup of performers and a legendary, music icon at the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS.” Today BET announces rapper, actor, producer, philanthropist and founder of the iconic hip hop label No Limit Records, Master P, as the recipient of the 2020 “I Am Hip Hop” Award. Additionally, comedians, actors, hosts of the “85 South Show” podcast and stars of “Wild N’ Out” - comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean) have been tapped to co-host the annual show premiering Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

Percy ‘Master P’ Miller rose from humble beginnings to become a pioneer in the rap game and leave an indelible mark on the industry. His hard work and perseverance drove him to start No Limit Records ultimately building an empire that would become one of the most successful hip-hop brands in history, selling over 100 million records.

Master P first rose to fame in the mid-1990s with the success of his hip-hop music group TRU as well as his fifth solo rap album Ice Cream Man, which contained his single "Mr. Ice Cream Man." He gained further popularity in 1997 after the success of his platinum single "Make 'Em Say Uhh!" Throughout the 90s, No Limit Records released an astonishing 66 albums and amassed a collection of platinum plaques, generating nearly half a billion dollars in one decade, making millions and millionaires during that time. He embarked on a successful career in acting, starring in films, including I Got the Hook Up, Soccer Mom, Gone in 60 Seconds, Toxic, and Foolish and starring alongside his son Romeo Miller in the sitcom Romeo! In addition to music, television and film, Master P’s mogul touch has transcended into the worlds of fashion, sports, management and more that has left him consistently ranked as one of the wealthiest figures on the American Hip Hop scene. Presently, Miller is working on his package food lines, RAPSNACKS, Uncle P’s and Hoody Hoos Cereals. In addition to his food product lines, he is promoting his Moneyatti clothing and shoe products.

Things are also heating up with a jam packed, lineup of performers set to take the stage including 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhené Aiko, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe and Ty Dolla $ign.

Previously announced nominees include DaBaby leading the pack with 12 nominations followed by Roddy Ricch with 11. Megan Thee Stallion and Drake are tied for third highest nominations with 8 each. Other top nominees include Future with 6 nods, Lil Baby with 4 followed by Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and Mustard with 3 nominations each.

“The 85 South Show” unites three of America's funniest and most fearless comedians, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean. Born in Atlanta, DC Young Fly first caught on with viewers and followers via his inimitable online videos. His success as a YouTube personality and his over 4 million followers on Instagram led to being cast as a lead on the MTV series Wild ‘N Out and also hosting MTV’s TRL. His 85 South Co-Host Karlous Miller is another veteran of Nick Cannon's sketch comedy and improv showcase, serving as a regular on the fifth season in 2013. Miller was also a runner up on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. The 85 South team is completed by Washington DC’s very own Chico Bean. Another Wild ‘N Out veteran from Season 5, well known as one half of the “Old School Fools” rap battle. Bean started his comedy career in Greensboro, North Carolina and has since gone on to star in national fast food and athletic advertising campaigns tour around the country and, appear on shows such as The James Davis Project, Steve Harvey Talk Show.

Following the 2020 BET Awards, which displayed solitary for black lives, and BET’s recent #ReclaimYourVote efforts, the 2020 Hip Hop Awards will follow the theme “Hip Hop has something to say” - continuing the network’s tradition of highlighting the Black experience and culture.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will oversee the annual show, with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, serving as Executive Producer of the 2020 BET “Hip Hop Awards” along with and Jeannae Rouzan–Clay, Vice President of Specials, Jesse Collins Entertainment.

