Impremedia's El Diario Was Chosen as the Best Hispanic Newspaper in the United States

EL DIARIO, from New York, was recognized with the Gold Award as Outstanding Hispanic Daily in the United States, the highest achievement of the José Martí Awards given by the National Association of Hispanic Publications (NAHP) during their annual convention, which this year was virtual.

El Diario is published by Impremedia, the leading Hispanic News and Information company. La Opinión (Los Angeles) and La Raza (Chicago), also published by Impremedia, were also awarded 11 and 6 medals.

"These awards further solidify Impremedia's position as the number one creator of Spanish-language content in the industry. They also highlight the excellence of our Editorial teams across both, Print and Digital, who create high-quality content, relevant, and compelling to our audiences," stated Iván Adaime, CEO of Impremedia.

In addition to the main award, El Diario NY received 9 more medals, including six Gold Awards in the categories of Outstanding Publication Masthead, Outstanding Entertainment Section, Outstanding Food Section, Outstanding Lifestyle Section, Outstanding Hispanic Success Story ("He lived in the streets and counted the pennies, now he counts millions," by Ana B. Nieto) and Outstanding National Policy Article ("Julián Castro to the Latino community: 'You must participate … There is no better time than now'", by Jesús García).

La Opinión was recognized with the Silver Award in the Outstanding Hispanic Daily category, only behind El Diario. It also won a Gold Award for Outstanding Cultural Article ("Even without winning Best Film, Roma made history", by Rafael Cores).

La Raza, Impremedia's weekly publication based in Chicago, won two Gold Awards for Outstanding Special Section ("United Against Cancer") and Outstanding Cultural Article ("Redes, a Mexican jewel of Music and Cinema will shine in Chicago", by Jesús del Toro).

"El Diario and La Opinión are the only two Hispanic dailies that are published seven days a week, and our digital audiences keep on growing. On top of the recognition from our readers, we are very proud to see our publications being highly valued by the industry across various categories for their outstanding work," stated Adaime.