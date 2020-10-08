SKECHERS USA, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 29th

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX), a global leader in lifestyle and performance footwear, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, October 29, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participating on the call will be David Weinberg, Chief Operating Officer, and John Vandemore, Chief Financial Officer.

The call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.skechers.com. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning October 29, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. ET, through November 12, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 412-317-6671 (International) and use passcode: 10011381.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

