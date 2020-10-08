Old Spice Announces 10-Year Commitment to Help Increase High School Graduation Rates for Young Guys By 2030

Old Spice is partnering with Never Whisper Justice, producers of the “BLACK BOYS” film and creators of eLearning platform Frontlines of Justice. Executive produced by two-time Super Bowl champion and New Orleans Saints star Malcolm Jenkins, “BLACK BOYS” celebrates the full spectrum of humanity of Black men and boys in America while showcasing the social and emotional effects of racism and invites audiences to imagine a world in which Black boys experience true belonging and unlimited possibilities. (Photo: Business Wire)

Old Spice is partnering with Never Whisper Justice, producers of the “BLACK BOYS” film and creators of eLearning platform Frontlines of Justice. Executive produced by two-time Super Bowl champion and New Orleans Saints star Malcolm Jenkins, “BLACK BOYS” celebrates the full spectrum of humanity of Black men and boys in America while showcasing the social and emotional effects of racism and invites audiences to imagine a world in which Black boys experience true belonging and unlimited possibilities.

Old Spice is partnering with Never Whisper Justice, producers of the “BLACK BOYS” film and creators of eLearning platform Frontlines of Justice. Executive produced by two-time Super Bowl champion and New Orleans Saints star Malcolm Jenkins, “BLACK BOYS” celebrates the full spectrum of humanity of Black men and boys in America while showcasing the social and emotional effects of racism and invites audiences to imagine a world in which Black boys experience true belonging and unlimited possibilities.

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Old Spice today announces a 10-year initiative to help increase high school graduation rates by 10 percent through confidence and empowerment programs reaching 100,000 guys in underserved communities. Experts report that confidence is the best predictor of achievement in both mathematics and English, is related to both cognitive and self-belief measures, and is among the best-known predictors of success.1

As the first of many steps, Old Spice is partnering with film company Never Whisper Justice, producers of the just-released “BLACK BOYS” film and creators of eLearning platform Frontlines of Justice. The purpose of Frontlines of Justice is to improve the learning outcomes for tens of thousands of underrepresented students nationwide. The Frontlines of Justice curriculum fosters personal development for students and professional development for educators, which builds on the racial, educational and social justice themes from the newly-released documentary “BLACK BOYS.” Old Spice is partnering with Frontlines of Justice to extend their educational offerings to more students, and educators across the country.

Executive produced by two-time Super Bowl champion and New Orleans Saints star Malcolm Jenkins, “BLACK BOYS,” is now streaming on NBC Peacock. The film celebrates the full spectrum of humanity of Black men and boys in America while showcasing the social and emotional effects of racism and invites audiences to imagine a world in which Black boys experience true belonging and unlimited possibilities.

“While ‘BLACK BOYS’ powerfully shows racism’s emotional cost, the accompanying social impact campaign supported by Old Spice will extend the film’s influence to generate a conversation and inspire dialogue and tangible outcomes between students, teachers and administrators,” said Jenkins. “We all have a responsibility to chart our children’s future and I’m proud to partner with Old Spice to foster educational environments that will allow all kids to thrive.”

Old Spice, a long-time NFL partner, is working with NFL players and teams to amplify the educational programs and reach more communities. Old Spice will kick off support in October with Jenkins who will make surprise virtual school appearances and host a “BLACK BOYS” screening in New Orleans. Old Spice will continue to promote Frontlines of Justice with NFL player appearances and screenings in cities across the country throughout the season.

“Students may be getting some ‘virtual’ fatigue, which is why we want to create meaningful engagement with their favorite NFL players,” said Matt Krehbiel, Old Spice brand Vice President at Procter & Gamble. “We’re excited to formalize partnerships and use our resources to enable success for the next generation.”

Old Spice has long helped young men and boys’ transition into young adulthood. This year, Old Spice partnered with the 2020 NFL Draft Class to donate $320,000 to the United Way on their behalf, and helped contribute to parent company P&G’s $5,000,000 Take on Race, which supports the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, YWCA Stand Against Racism, Courageous Conversations and United Negro College Fund.

Visit www.frontlinesofjustice.com to participate in the educational justice learning journey.

ABOUT OLD SPICE

Procter & Gamble’s Old Spice is the quintessential grooming brand. With more than 80 years as an American icon, Old Spice is the authority on grooming experience and has leveraged this heritage to become the No.1 selling anti-perspirant and deodorant brand for guys in the United States. Old Spice offers a complete product portfolio for today’s evolving needs, including anti-perspirants, deodorants, body washes, body sprays, shampoos and hair stylers. Check Old Spice out at www.oldspice.com, Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OldSpice), Twitter (@OldSpice) and Instagram (oldspice).

ABOUT NEVER WHISPER JUSTICE

Never Whisper Justice is a disruptive social justice media company fusing bold storytelling and concrete social impact through documentaries, scripted series content, and inspiring feature films. Uncompromising in the pursuit of truth. Unyielding in the face of necessary change. We thrive at building relationships, connecting dots and forging unity. We remain relentlessly optimistic.

ABOUT FRONTLINES OF JUSTICE

Frontlines of Justice is an online, video-centric eLearning platform designed to create social, racial, and educational justice through compelling content and curriculum. We reimagine education through the lens of film, technology, and high-fidelity storytelling.

1ankov, L. (n.d.). Confidence: A better predictor of academic achievement than self-efficacy, self-concept, and anxiety? Retrieved from https://www.academia.edu/33515225/Confidence_A_better_predictor_of_academic_achievement_than_self_efficacy_self_concept_and_anxiety