Yamaha Rightwaters™ Supports AquaTech Eco Consultants

KENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yamaha Rightwaters helped secure a new F200 four-stroke outboard for AquaTech Eco Consultants. The organization uses the outboard to power its 24-foot Carolina Skiff® during habitat restoration projects along the coasts of Florida.

“When boats run aground, they often leave prop scars and big holes. It’s our job to go in and restore these grounding scars by planting seagrass which fosters the richest marine environments,” said Beau Williams, AquaTech founder and habitat restoration expert. “Seagrass is the most vital, nurturing habitat on the planet. Not only is it a nursery for fish to lay eggs, it sequesters more carbon than a tropical rain forest. The Yamaha Rightwaters team understands that restoring these kinds of environments keeps boaters on the water and allows them to enjoy recreational fishing. We appreciate the support that will allow us to continue our mission to build healthy marine ecosystems.”

Techniques used by AquaTech Eco Consultants have been scientifically peer-reviewed and approved by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as well as by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. To date, AquaTech has completed more than 150 seagrass projects along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts of the U.S. as well as in the Caribbean. Most of the restoration projects typically achieve measurable results within 12-18 months. The organization also services freshwater environments to create healthy bass fishing habitats. Working with Aquaticus Plants, a nursery specializing in marine vegetation, AquaTech will install more than 120,000 aquatic plants in Lake Apopka during the course of the next 12 months.

"Marine habitat creation and restoration is one of the key focuses of Yamaha Rightwaters," said John O'Keefe, Senior Specialist, Government Relations, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “By building and maintaining environments that promote healthy marine growth, we increase the available habitat needed for greater sustainability. AquaTech continues to make significant strides in Florida to rebuild damaged marine environments and we are proud to support their efforts.”

Yamaha Rightwaters™ is a national sustainability program that encompasses all of Yamaha Marine’s conservation and water quality efforts. Program initiatives include habitat restoration, support for scientific research, mitigation of invasive species, the reduction of marine debris and environmental stewardship education. Yamaha Rightwaters reinforces Yamaha’s long-standing history of natural resource conservation, support of sustainable recreational fishing and water resources and Angler Code of Ethics, which requires pro anglers to adhere to principles of stewardship for all marine resources.

