DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST & HSBC Bank Canada Close on $120 Million Green Loan

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST (TSX: DRA.UN) (“Dream Alternatives” or the “Trust”) announced the closure of a $120 million green loan for its Sussex Centre complex in Mississauga signed on September 28, 2020 with HSBC Bank Canada and is compliant with the Loan Market Association’s Green Loan Principles. Sussex Centre is a great fit for a green loan based on the investments that are being made into the building, some of which include lowering its carbon and energy footprint.

Sussex Centre, built in 1989, features two office buildings located at 50 & 90 Burnhamthorpe Road in Mississauga comprising 651,000 square feet of rentable area and is co-owned by Dream Office REIT and Dream Alternatives. Sussex Centre already demonstrates its commitment to environmental best practices as it boasts a BOMA BEST Gold level certification as well as Silver certification under the Canada Green Building Council’s (CaGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). Dream is aiming to have the building recertified as LEED Gold in 2021.

Green loans are a new lending product that are offered to finance projects with strong environmental benefits including combatting climate change, optimizing energy efficiency, and any associated capital projects that help contribute to reducing the harmful impacts of greenhouse gas (GHG).

“ Sustainability is a strategic priority for Dream Alternatives. We are focused on embedding sustainability across our platform. Obtaining a green loan for Sussex Centre demonstrates Dream’s continued commitment to sustainability and innovation in the real estate sector,” said Michael Cooper, Portfolio Manager.

Dream Alternatives has several green/impact investments in its existing portfolio including: Zibi our 34-acre, approximately 2,000 unit development in Ottawa/Gatineau built to be one of Canada’s most sustainable communities and first One Planet Community, West Don Lands; the purpose-built rental LEED Gold community with approximately 2,000 units of which 30% will be affordable housing and Brightwater, a 72-acre development in Port Credit which is a remediation of a former oil refinery that will be transformed into a vibrant waterfront community with approximately 3,000 units.

About Dream Alternatives

Dream Alternatives provides investors with access to an exceptional portfolio of real estate development opportunities and alternative assets that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to provide investors with a portfolio of high-quality real estate development opportunities and alternative assets, concentrated in core geographic markets; balance growth and stability of the portfolio, increasing cash flow, unitholders' equity and NAV over time; and provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis. For more information, please visit: www.dreamalternatives.ca

Forward-looking information

