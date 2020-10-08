Fusionex Signs MoU with FMM to Power Ecommerce Marketplace

Fusionex signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) Selangor & Kuala Lumpur. Signing the MoU is Fusionex Group CEO Dato' Seri Ivan Teh (3rd left) & FMM Selangor & KL Chairman Jacob Lee (3rd right) witnessed by Selangor State Executive Councilor, Chairman of Standing Committees for Investment, Industry & Commerce and SME YB Dato' Teng Chang Kim (2nd right), FMM President Tan Sri Dato' Soh Thian Lai (2nd left), FMM Selangor & KL Vice Chairman Michelle Hah (right) and Fusionex VP Chen Keat Ming. (Photo: Business Wire)

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multi-award-winning AI and Big Data technology market leader Fusionex signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) Selangor & Kuala Lumpur to power their ecommerce marketplace platform for FMM members, which will then be able to offer their products and services online, along with digitally transforming their businesses.

The MoU was signed by FMM Selangor & Kuala Lumpur Chairman Jacob Lee and Fusionex Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh. The signing ceremony was witnessed by YB Dato’ Teng Chang Khim, Selangor State Executive Councilor for Investment, Industry & Commerce and Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) and FMM President Tan Sri Dato’ Soh Thian Lai.

According to Soh, the coronavirus crisis had changed consumer purchasing habits as people were less willing to leave their homes and more likely to buy online. As a result, businesses needed to revamp their traditional retail strategies to be more digital-focused. Launching an ecommerce marketplace opens up a window of opportunity for SMEs to reach out to customers of the new normal through digital means.

“Brick and mortar establishments have borne the brunt of the economic turmoil brought about by the pandemic. This partnership with Fusionex is a timely one as the pandemic has caused consumers to shift to shopping online. This ecommerce platform allows us to give SMEs access to the surging online consumer base and offers customers a broader assortment of goods and services for them to purchase,” said Lee.

By utilizing the capabilities of digital technologies, entrepreneurs will be able to fast-track the digitization and automation of their retail landscape. In addition, the ecommerce marketplace platform, powered by Fusionex solutions, allows businesses to quickly respond to changes in supply and demand dynamics, create new sales avenues, and overcome Covid-19-related challenges as well as tackle other real world challenges.

“Our integrated and comprehensive platform enables FMM members to showcase their Malaysian-made offerings online through the ecommerce marketplace campaign program and in doing so, promote Malaysian manufactured products and services in line with FMM’s ‘Love Malaysia, Buy Made-in-Malaysia’ campaign,” said Fusionex Vice President Chen Keat Ming.

"We are delighted to be collaborating with FMM to provide a solution that bestows FMM members with the digital capabilities needed to not just keep their business going during this time of crisis but thrive. The platform provides them with a more expansive reach and a two-way channel of interacting with customers. It is my hope that together with FMM, we will create a flourishing ecommerce marketplace that results in better sales and market share for business owners and entrepreneurs, as well as develop an always-connected culture capable of harnessing digital technology to its fullest potential," said Fusionex Group CEO Dato' Seri Ivan Teh.

About FMM

The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has been the voice of the Malaysian manufacturing sector since 1968. Representing over 10,000 member companies (3,000 direct and 7,000 indirect) from the manufacturing supply chain, FMM is actively engaged with government and its key agencies at Federal, State and local levels. FMM is also well-linked with international organisations, Malaysian businesses and civil society. Apart from benefitting from FMM’s advocacy, FMM members enjoy value-add services, including training, business networking and trade opportunities as well as regular information updates.

To learn more about FMM, visit https://www.fmm.org.my/

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi award-winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also an MDEC GAIN company as well as an MGS recipient.

Gartner’s 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com.