Angelika Film Center & Cafe Launches Private Screening Experience

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) announced today it has launched exclusive friends and family private cinema experiences at four select Angelika Film Centers located in Texas, Virginia, and California, providing an additional way to enjoy arthouse cinema gems on the big screen in an appropriately social distanced manner.

With new safety and cleaning protocols already in place, the private screening experiences are limited to groups of up to 10 people and are now available at Angelika Dallas and Plano (Texas), Angelika Mosaic (Fairfax, Va.), and Angelika Carmel Mountain (San Diego). These turnkey events are easy to reserve and provide a great way to get out of the house, relax and enjoy exclusive films in a first-class, private cinema setting with friends and family. The screenings are provided on a closed-auditorium basis, only the event organizer and their special guests will be permitted to attend.

Private screenings can be reserved and customized online at Angelikablog.com/VIP for $150 plus a required minimum $20 concession package. Guests may select one of five arthouse films (described below) and one of four set showtimes per day — 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., or 6 p.m. — followed by a popcorn and drinks combo selection.

Guests may arrive at the theater 20 minutes prior to their selected showtime where an Angelika host will greet them and show them to their auditorium where their pre-paid popcorn and drink selections will be made available. The Angelika host will also be available throughout the event to take any additional food and drink orders, which include beer, wine, and cocktails, from an appropriate distance.

“The magic of going to the movies has provided a mental escape for people around the world for more than a century,” said Kelley Anderson, Angelika Film Center’s director of marketing. “We understand a segment of our Angelika audience may feel more comfortable watching a movie with just their family and friends, or even by themselves, so we are now providing that as an option while communities continue to face COVID-19 challenges.”

The initial slate of private screening films has been curated by the Angelika with the goal of offering a variety of crowd pleasing, entertaining and uplifting stories. Each of these exclusive Angelika films boast a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 90% or higher. Current private screening films available include:

LUCKY GRANDMA An outrageously funny story about an ornery, chain-smoking, newly widowed 80-year-old Grandma (Tsai Chin) in the heart of Chinatown eager to live life as an independent woman, despite her family’s worries. When a local fortune teller predicts a most auspicious day in her future, Grandma decides to head to the casino and goes all in, only to attract the attention of some local gangsters. Director Sasie Sealy brings to life a dark comedy about immigrant life, the vulnerabilities of aging, and an unexpected friendship. Lucky Grandma is a love letter to Chinatown and an homage to all the badass elderly women who inhabit it.

THE BOOKSELLERS A charming documentary from director D.W. Young and executive director Parker Posey about the vanishing breed of New York antiquarian book dealers, a fascinating group of obsessives, intellects, eccentrics and dreamers. This film is a must-see for any lover of books — and a terrific documentary for collectors of any kind. Among the many interviewed, author and cultural icon, Fran Lebowitz, plays a prominent role as she laments the passing of an era.

HOUSE OF CARDIN An entertaining look at Pierre Cardin, the man behind the iconic logo and ubiquitous signature label. This fashion documentary offers a rare glimpse into the life of Mr. Cardin and how he shaped both the silhouette of fashion and branding in the fashion world and beyond.

ELLA FITZGERALD: JUST ONE OF THOSE THINGS A riveting documentary that follows Ella Fitzgerald’s extraordinary journey over six decades as her sublime voice transforms the tragedies of her own life and the troubles of her times into joy. The film uses never-before-seen images and unheard interviews to bring Ella Fitzgerald to life and to tell the story of her music – a black woman who makes her career in the face of horrifying racism.

AVIVA A uniquely sexy dancing in the streets, sheets and bars impressionistic take on a movie romance, set in a New York world of gender-fluid and frequently fully unclothed bodies. Director Boaz Yakin’s (Fresh, Remember the Titans, A Price Above Rubies) dreamy film, with choreography from former member of Israeli dance company Batsheva Dance Company, tells a story that is timeless, universal and yet up-to-the-moment.

Safety and cleaning sanitization protocols have been enhanced for all the cinemas with detailed information available at AngelikaFilmCenter.com. Each Angelika has a dedicated events and promotions manager available to discuss any and all theater rental and private screening options, which can be tailored to any event needs. Event and promotions managers may be reached at VIPScreening.AFC@ReadingRDI.com.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaged in the development, ownership and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, and the State Cinema in Tasmania; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Redyard, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading International can be obtained from the Company’s website: http://www.readingrdi.com.