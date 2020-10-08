The Meet Group Teams with ConnectSafely to Further Safer Dating Education

NEW HOPE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Meet Group, Inc., a leading provider of interactive dating solutions, announced it is collaborating with ConnectSafely, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating technology users about safety, privacy, and security.

“ We’re proud to be joining forces with ConnectSafely, an organization we have known for many years as a leader in creating a safer and better internet,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group. “ Educating our members about how to date safely is core to our safety initiatives. Earlier this year we introduced a safety education pledge requirement, released safer dating tips for dating in a pandemic with our Safer Dating Advisory Board of epidemiologists and infectious disease experts, and shared full-screen reminders of our content standards to streamers before they go live.”

" ConnectSafely is pleased to be helping The Meet Group assure that people who use its services are doing so as safely as possible,” said Larry Magid, Chief Executive Officer of ConnectSafely. “ There is a long history of people successfully finding partners through online dating and the vast majority have done so safely. But, as with all online activities, there are risks that can be avoided by knowing how to protect your privacy, security and personal safety while enjoying the many benefits of online dating. User education, along with best practices by dating services are the keys to safer use of dating services like the ones operated by The Meet Group."

A leader in promoting online safety, The Meet Group collaborates actively with industry partners, peers, NGOs, and law enforcement. Earlier this year, The Meet Group announced it is collaborating with several online safety and dating organizations, including the Online Dating Association, the wePROTECT Global Alliance, personal safety app UrSafe, and Microsoft on Project Artemis. The Meet Group’s collaboration with ConnectSafely will allow for a stronger focus on educating daters about the safest way to date online.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group owns and operates the most engaging dating communities in the world, spanning five apps including MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, LOVOO and GROWLr. Serving millions of daters daily, our community sends 70 million chats per day. Each month, our livestreaming solutions entice our community to spend 1.1 billion minutes in video. Our network size, technology, and leading moderation and talent teams enable us to partner for and acquire new audiences, including through video platform-as-service products. The Meet Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of ParshipMeet Group, a diversified international market leader in online dating, which also owns and operates leading matchmaking brands eharmony, Parship, and ElitePartner. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About ConnectSafely

ConnectSafely.org is a Silicon Valley, California-based nonprofit organization dedicated to educating users of connected technology about safety, privacy and security. Resources include research-based safety tips for technology users of all ages as well as information aimed at parents and teachers. ConnectSafely publishes guidebooks, tips and advice, news and commentary on all aspects of tech use and policy. The organization also produces webcasts, podcasts and a twice weekly 1-minute radio segment heard on CBS News Radio stations throughout the U.S.