Melanoma Research Alliance Announces 13 Dermatology Fellowship Awards

The Melanoma Research Alliance, the largest non-profit funder of melanoma research, has named 13 promising clinicians/researchers-in-training as 2020 MRA Dermatology Fellows.

The Fellows, all trainees – either as dermatologists or researchers focused on dermatology – will each receive a $35,000 grant to support an independent research or demonstration project focused on advancing melanoma prevention or early detection. Fellows’ research interests are broad, including research aimed at telemedicine, machine learning, and development of a prevention intervention for young adults.

“This program is unique because it helps attract the best and brightest young scientists and clinicians to focus their efforts on advancing melanoma prevention and early detection,” said MRA Board member and melanoma survivor Denise Kellen. “By investing in these rising stars, we are investing in the next generation of dermatologists and dermatology-focused researchers who will serve on the front lines against this disease.”

The MRA Dermatology Fellowship program, now in its second year, is part of a broader effort by MRA to further engage dermatologists in research to advance melanoma prevention and early detection. This is important because as recent treatment advances have helped people with melanoma live longer, they have not blunted the ever-increasing number of new melanomas diagnosed each year. This year it’s estimated that more than 100,000 people will be diagnosed with melanoma.

Founding support for this program was generously provided by Denise and Michael Kellen. In addition to the Kellen’s continued support, Caterina Heil, Jessica and Natan Bibliowicz and the Polka Dot Mama Melanoma Foundation also contributed to the 2020 cohort.

“We are incredibly grateful for our many donors who are integral in our work,” says MRA President & CEO Michael Kaplan. “Denise and Michael Kellen’s support truly made this program possible and we are thrilled to see Caterina Heil, Jessica and Natan Bibliowicz and the Polka Dot Mama Melanoma Foundation join them in supporting year two of this important initiative.”

2020 MRA Dermatology Fellowship Awardees

Shirin Bajaj, MD

Polka Dot Mama Melanoma Foundation – MRA Dermatology Fellows Award

New York University School of Medicine

Development of an Enhanced Telemedicine-Based Melanoma Diagnostic Platform

Juliana Berk-Krauss, MD

MRA Dermatology Fellows Award

SUNY Downstate Medical Center

Early Detection and Novel Therapies Impact Melanoma Incidence and Mortality

Carter Haag, M.D.

MRA Dermatology Fellows Award

Oregon Health & Science University

Multimedia Learning for Melanoma Prevention and Early Detection Education

Jonathan Kentley, MBBS

MRA Dermatology Fellows Award

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Diagnosis of Melanoma Using Machine Learning and Confocal Microscopy

Sixue Liu, PhD

MRA Dermatology Fellows Award

The University of California, Los Angeles

Mechanisms and Treatments of Metastatic Dissemination by Stage III Melanoma

Enrica Quattrocchi, MD

MRA Dermatology Fellows Award

Mayo Clinic

Melanoma Staging by Artificial Intelligence

Aditi Sahu, PhD

MRA Dermatology Fellows Award

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Towards a Multimodal Imaging Approach for In Vivo Melanoma Diagnosis

Mariana Silva, PhD

MRA Dermatology Fellows Award

Brigham and Women's Hospital

A Novel Integrin-Dependent Metastasis Pathway in Melanoma

Qi Sun, PhD

MRA Dermatology Fellows Award

New York University School of Medicine

Transcriptional Profiling and Marker Identification of Early Stage Melanoma

Zhipeng Tao, PhD

MRA Dermatology Fellows Award

Massachusetts General Hospital

Preventing Melanomagenesis Through Modulating HMGB1 Palmitoylation

Matthew Vesely, MD, PhD

MRA Dermatology Fellows Award

Yale University, School of Medicine

Determining the Immune Inhibitory Landscape in Melanoma

Meng Wang, PhD

MRA Dermatology Fellows Award

The University of California, San Francisco

Characterizing the Genomic Evolution of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma

Yujue Wang, MD, PhD

MRA Dermatology Fellows Award

The University of California, Los Angeles

Genomic Features of Primary Melanoma Predictive of Brain Metastasis

About Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA)

Founded in 2007 under the auspices of the Milken Institute, with the generous support of Debra and Leon Black, the Melanoma Research Alliance exists to accelerate treatment options and find a cure for melanoma. As the largest nonprofit funder of melanoma research, it has dedicated over $123 million and leveraged an additional $319 million towards its mission. Through its support, MRA has championed revolutions in immunotherapy, targeted therapies, novel combinations and diagnostics. Due to the ongoing support of its founders, 100 percent of donations to MRA go directly to its melanoma research program. MRA's ability to fund wide-ranging research in melanoma is amplified by unique collaborations and partnerships with individuals, private foundations, and corporations. Visit http://www.CureMelanoma.org for more information.