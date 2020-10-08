Legacy Cannabis Operator Green Dragon Launches Statewide Delivery, Innovative Products for Florida Patients

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading cannabis operator Green Dragon today announced its entry into the Florida medical cannabis market. Along with its vertically integrated cultivation and processing facilities that went online earlier this year, the company is expanding its footprint in coming months with operations spanning extraction, infused-product manufacturing and retail dispensaries to serve Florida patients statewide.

Green Dragon, established in 2009 at the advent of Colorado’s medical cannabis program, quickly became one of the most recognized dispensary groups across Colorado through organic business growth and strategic acquisitions. Green Dragon brings its blueprint for success to Florida with an affordable selection of innovative products and a dispensary experience focused on customer service.

The privately owned Colorado company's expansion into the Florida market as a licensed medical marijuana treatment center (MMTC) marks a new chapter of growth.

With the recent approval of edibles in Florida, Green Dragon is now building out its infused-product manufacturing plant within its current cultivation site. Edible offerings will include gummies, beverages and other one-of-a-kind confections exclusive to Green Dragon dispensaries. Green Dragon will also manufacture THC and CBD vaporizer cartridges, along with topicals, tinctures and cannabinoid tablets.

“Green Dragon will offer some of the lowest prices in the Florida market. We have always offered the best pricing in Colorado, and Florida will be no different. We believe cannabis should never be unaffordable. We are looking forward to shaking up the Florida medical cannabis market,” shared Green Dragon Chief Development Officer and Co-Owner Alex Levine.

About Green Dragon

Green Dragon elevates the cannabis retail experience as a pioneering Colorado company and multistate operator. The Green Dragon network provides value and superior service to its customers as one of Colorado’s largest retailers, with 15 stores spanning major metropolitan areas and mountain resort towns. Innovation propels Green Dragon, from its “everyday low pricing” retail model, to its strategic acquisition plan and robust supply chain, which features 150,000 square feet of cultivation and wholesale product manufacturing facilities. Established in 2009, Green Dragon continues to grow in Colorado, with expansion now underway in Florida.