Retired Baseball Star Mariano Rivera to Serve as Spokesperson for Credit Card Processor, NRS PAY

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Retail Solutions (NRS), the leading point-of-sale platform for independent convenience stores, announced that Mariano Rivera will be the celebrity spokesperson for NRS PAY, the company’s credit card processing division. The former relief pitcher will appear on television, radio, and social media to help business owners leverage NRS PAY credit card processing to increase their revenue while reducing their expenses.

Elie Y. Katz, President & CEO of NRS said “Our company was founded on a mission to provide solutions that help independent retailers survive and thrive. We are currently focused on doing our part to help businesses grow. There’s a lot of turmoil in the world and many business owners are facing unprecedented difficulties. When we launched NRS PAY a few years ago, we carried the same NRS mission forward with an additional commitment to clean, straight rates and surprise-free transparency in the credit card processing arena, which is even more important today.”

NRS PAY offers a few processing plans which always come with NRS PAY’s no-hassle guarantee. The most popular plan, Clean Rate, is just 2.49% + 10¢ with a $10/mo. account fee. NRS PAY customers have the option to sign up for EBT Unlimited! and Rapid Same Day Funding.

Mariano commented “I’m thrilled to be representing an honest credit card processing company that offers solutions that have the potential to help businesses sustain growth. Trust is everything. NRS PAY is changing the credit card processing business... Someone had to!”

“Credit card processing companies are notorious for presenting appealing rates and promising customers the best deal but then sticking in hidden fees” added Elie. “Unsuspecting merchants sign up and lock into a long-term contract, only to be hit later with unexpected debits from their bank account, and high early termination penalties. With NRS PAY, we offer merchants an easy to use straightforward solution that provides no surprises, just positive results. We stand by our guarantee that if customers don’t feel they’re saving money with NRS PAY, they can cancel at any time, and return the equipment – and there’s no cancellation fee. Nothing to lose, just everything to save!”

To sign up for NRS PAY, call 833-289-2767 or visit nrspay.com.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS)

National Retail Solutions, Inc. (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT (NYSE: IDT) offers a point-of-sale (POS) platform for independent c-stores, gas stations, liquor and tobacco stores nationwide. The NRS platform provides robust hardware with powerful merchant software to help retailers compete more effectively, organize their business, attract customers and increase revenue. the POS includes a customer loyalty discount program, 1-touch Boss Revolution® pinless recharge, seamless integration with NRS PAY (and other) credit card processing, and more. With ads on customer-facing screens, during both in and out of transaction, manufacturers and advertisers can leverage the NRS platform to reach a broad, multicultural, urban consumer demographic. NRS' credit card processing division, NRS PAY, offers card processing services which integrate seamlessly with the point of sale system or can be used independently, in any industry; POS, online, or on-the-go with intuitive mobile software. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT). For more information, visit www.nrsplus.com.