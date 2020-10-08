Tractor Supply Completes Pet Celebration With $200,000 in Donations to Animal Rescue Groups

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company has announced the eight winning animal rescue organizations of its over $200,000 Rescue Your Rescue social media contest, held in partnership with Canidae Premium Pet Food. Each rescue organization will be awarded $25,000 to assist with supplies, maintenance, medical care and other vital needs.

Tractor Supply kicked off its eighth annual Rescue Your Rescue contest in early September and invited customers to nominate their favorite local animal shelters. More than 23,000 nominations were received, including humane societies, animal sanctuaries, equine rescues, cat rescues, dog rescues, wildlife sanctuaries and more. Tractor Supply then selected 25 organizations to advance to the voting round, held September 24 - October 1, 2020.

This year’s contest featured more than $200,000 in prizes for the eight grand prize winners and 17 finalists. The 2020 Rescue Your Rescue winners are:

Nature's Nurse Wildlife Rehabilitation, Medway, ME

Carolina Boxer Rescue, Hampstead, NC

Prissy and Pop's Helping Hooves, Sanderson, FL

Iowa Farm Sanctuary, Oxford, IA

The Pipsqueakery, Bloomington, IN

North Valley Animal Disaster Group, Chico, CA

Wee Companions, San Diego, CA

In Harmony with Nature, Orlando, FL

“At Tractor Supply, we are humbled by all the nominations that pour in during our Rescue Your Rescue contest,” said Nicole Logan, Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Tractor Supply. “It is wonderful to see how appreciated these organizations are within their communities. Narrowing down the selections is always difficult, and with so many impactful organizations to choose from, this year’s decisions were even harder. We are thrilled to be providing $200,000 in support of these amazing groups and hope that we have raised awareness of the many other organizations so deserving of assistance.”

"Rescue organizations are so important to us at Canidae. We believe that all pets, no matter what the circumstance, deserve a safe and happy home," said Peter Margetis, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer at Canidae. "Canidae's mission is to fuel the goodness in our pets whether it be through supporting these organizations with donations or with our food that is full of nutrition in every bite.”

