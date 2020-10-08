Smartly.io Named Pinterest Creative Partner for Offering Advertisers Creative at Scale

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartly.io, the leading social advertising automation platform for designers and performance marketers, today announced they are an official Creative Partner for Pinterest, showcasing the value of Smartly.io Creative Studio team and the company’s creative automation offerings. Already a Pinterest Advertising Partner, Smartly.io is now able to help Pinterest marketers develop and scale highly visual and engaging creative. The Smartly.io Creative Studio partners directly with brands to produce original mobile-first creatives, transform existing assets into short-form content built for social, conduct robust testing to find and scale winning creatives, and drive business results.

As consumer behavior evolves and social channels continue to become more intertwined with our daily lives, it's vital that marketers connect with customers in new ways. Pinterest, which surpassed 400 million monthly active users this year, has become a go-to for consumers leading into the holiday season. This has created a clear opportunity for brands to diversify their marketing mix and adopt a multi-platform approach to advertising. To produce on-brand and engaging creative that is platform-specific requires the right framework, expertise, and experience — a combination of resources that many brands are looking for today. With Smartly.io Creative Studio’s set of on-demand services, brands can successfully capitalize on the high buyer intent found on Pinterest.

“As a highly visual platform where users are in search of inspiration with a buying mindset, Pinterest is a strategic choice for brands,” said Kristo Ovaska, CEO and Co-Founder of Smartly.io. “On Pinterest, the level of friction between identifying a need or desire and ultimately making a purchase is relatively low. By embracing Pinterest as a performance channel and investing in strong creative, marketers across industries can capture consumer attention during the busiest shopping time of the year.”

“Our partnership with Smartly.io was the key to this success story. The Creative Studio team was able to produce top-performing creatives, based on data they continually gather and analyze while managing ad buying. That’s certainly what sets Smartly.io apart from other creative services teams,” said Megan Seman, Head of Growth at ThirdLove.

About Smartly.io

Powering beautifully effective ads, Smartly.io automates every step of social advertising to unlock greater performance and creativity. We combine creative production and ad buying automation with outstanding customer service to help 600+ brands scale their results – not headcount – on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. We are a fast-growing community of nearly 400 Smartlies with 17 offices around the world, managing over €2.5B in ad spend and growing rapidly and profitably. Visit Smartly.io to learn more.