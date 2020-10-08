Treasure Data Unveils Global Partner Program to Meet Demand for Enterprise Customer Data Platforms

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Treasure Data™ today unveiled its Global Partner Program, offering agencies, consultancies, technology service providers, independent software vendors (ISVs) and data specialists new certifications, training, and technical, marketing and sales support for the Company’s market-leading Customer Data Platform (CDP). The program will be launching with 20 strategically selected partners and is set to grow as we continue to expand our customer base in all territories.

“Enterprises are turning to trusted partners in their respective industries to accelerate customer-centric digital transformation and solve complex data, scale and other obstacles that hinder exceptional brand experiences,” said Stephen Lee, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Treasure Data. “Treasure Data’s Global Partner Program helps trusted enterprise partners expand their CDP technical acumen and experience to grow their market and revenue opportunities.”

Certified Partners help customers throughout their entire CDP deployment journey. For agencies, and consultancies, the program offers three tiers—bronze, silver and gold—with level-specific commitments for online training, joint marketing, market development funds (MDF), discounts, and technical and sales support. In addition to access to Treasure Data’s CDP Academy training, partners may also receive additional certified sales and technical training matched to key roles ranging from sales and marketing operations to data architects and scientists. The program is also open to select Treasure Data technology partners.

“Acxiom and its partners strive to drive transformational change for clients through strategic partnerships and we’re excited to be working with such a powerful tool as the Treasure Data CDP,” says Mike Menzer, President, Acxiom International. “Customer Data Platforms are creating a lot of growth right now and we see the Acxiom and Treasure Data combination as a key solution to driving value for our clients.”

“CDPs like Treasure Data are playing an increasingly important role in helping marketers better understand who their customers are,” says Jayne Babine, Executive Vice President, Partnerships and Sales at MightyHive. “As one of the leading full-service global marketing services firms, MightyHive is thrilled to be partnering with Treasure Data to make our clients more successful around data marketing strategy and execution.”

Treasure Data’s CDP unifies and unlocks the full potential of customer data. It captures all online and offline customer interactions as they happen, helping companies to understand all brand interactions with the precise detail needed to engage customers at the right time in the right place. Trusted by more than 400 organizations worldwide, Treasure Data provides an enterprise-scale, independent solution that lets partners work with any existing technology stack and gives them the flexibility to ingest all types of data. This makes it easy to integrate the Treasure Data CDP with partner offerings and preferred solutions stacks to accelerate the delivery of outstanding, personalized data-driven brand experiences.

Partners included in Treasure Data’s Global Partner Program: Accenture, Acxiom, MightyHive in the Gold Tier. Allant, BitBang, Brain+Trust Partners, Merkle (Isobar, Sokrati) Search Discovery, SilverBullet in the Silver Tier. AdGlobal360, Ansira, Exostatic, Gravitai, Green Lyzard, HGS Digital, Hero Digital, Hexagon Data, Keyrus, Verticurl in the Bronze Tier. For more information on our partner program, please visit https://www.treasuredata.com/partnerships/

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data Customer Data Platform (CDP) empowers enterprises by delivering rich insights that drive outstanding customer experiences. Built on a strong data management foundation, our CDP enables brands to securely unify customer data across silos at scale so they can better identify, engage and acquire customers. The highly configurable platform boasts a comprehensive connector network that evolves with your existing technology stack to future-proof all customer data initiatives. Treasure Data has more than 400 customers including Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arm Ltd.