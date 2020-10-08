Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Implements Majesco Digital1st® Insurance and Majesco Policy for P&C on Majesco CloudInsurer® in 11 Weeks

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, announced today that Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, a leading insurer, implemented Majesco Digital1st® Insurance and Majesco Policy for P&C on Majesco CloudInsurer® in 11 weeks to support initiatives in the Mexico Retail Market business.

“ Swiss Re Corporate Solutions had an accelerated and unique evaluation process to identify a solution that would meet our array of business opportunities,” commented Giovanni Genovesi, Head Swiss Re Corporate Solutions IT Latin America. “ Majesco supported us to implement the platform foundation. The unique and innovative combination of the Majesco Digital1st® Insurance Platform and Majesco Policy for P&C provides a foundation for us to innovate new products and greenfields globally, helping us deliver value to our customers.”

The initiative will enable the insurer to deliver new products and expand to new channels, helping to reach untapped markets, such as Agro Retail. This followed a live hackathon in Switzerland that demonstrated Digital1st® capabilities in real-time.

“ This implementation demonstrates how we are helping reinsurers and insurers achieve speed in innovation, creating new products and business models that will capture new market opportunities – at speed and at scale. We are excited about our partnership for launching the innovative products and business models,” commented Manish Shah, President and Chief Product Officer at Majesco.

