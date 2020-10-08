Verne Global Achieves Dell Technologies Platinum Partner Status

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verne Global, provider of sustainable data center solutions for high performance computing (HPC), today announced it has achieved the exceptional status of Platinum Partner in the Dell Technologies Partner Program. This partnership makes it easier for Dell’s growing community of innovative HPC and AI users – together with consultancies and systems integrators offering Dell solutions as part of their wider portfolios – to benefit from Verne Global’s range of HPC-optimised data center solutions, available at its Icelandic-based campus.

Dell is committed to making scalable HPC resources accessible to organisations of all sizes and sectors. Its customised approach to HPC and AI ensures customers and partners can craft their own solutions, enabling them to push the boundaries of innovation in a way that suits their individual requirements and budgets.

Verne Global’s HPC-optimised facility offers a compelling option to Dell customers. Its data center has been engineered to support the power-intensive HPC workloads commonly used in the financial services, manufacturing and research sectors, and is backed up by round-the-clock support by Verne Global’s team of HPC experts. Located in Iceland, the campus is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy drawn from one of the world’s most reliable and lowest cost power grids, making it the ideal location for organisations focused on efficiency and sustainability.

“We’re excited to be joining forces with Dell to complement its wide range of customisable HPC solutions with our optimised data center services,” said Dominic Ward, CEO at Verne Global. “Dell has long been at the forefront of HPC innovation. We share Dell’s commitment to making HPC solutions more agile, less complex and more affordable for our customers. We are looking forward to working even more closely with Dell’s growing community of HPC and AI users to help them accelerate their innovation cycles in a way that’s both cost effective and sustainable.”

About Verne Global

Verne Global delivers true high performance computing solutions in an optimised environment, built upon renewable resources. Our expert team provides full life-cycle support to enable maximum performance and flexibility for customer workloads, whilst offering significant cost savings. Founded in 2012, our Icelandic data center campus hosts HPC applications pushing the boundaries of research across a range of industries, including financial services, earth sciences, life sciences, engineering, scientific research and AI.