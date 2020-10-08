Three Oaks Hospice Selects Hospice Pharmacy Solutions® as PBM Partner

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospice Pharmacy Solutions (HPS) announced today that Three Oaks Hospice chose HPS to provide pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services to their hospice patients nationally. HPS introduced the Tru360™ program for hospice which was unveiled at NHPCO in 2019, since then HPS has experienced unprecedented growth as they continue to deliver decreased PPD medication cost and provide best in class clinical utilization outcomes for their clients across the country.

“Our mission at Three Oaks Hospice is a steadfast promise to our patients to LISTEN, CARE, AND SERVE as a trusted partner devoted to providing the highest-quality palliative and hospice care," said Andrea Bohannon, CEO at Three Oaks Hospice. "Partnering with a national leader like HPS, whose focus is to improve financial performance while providing the highest level clinical support allows our organization to provide a greater level of care for our patients.”

“HPS is proud to partner with a hospice so aligned to our mission. Three Oaks has plans for rapid expansion, and our program assures excellent, consistent financial and patient outcomes as they grow,” said Jane Margolin, President, Hospice Pharmacy Solutions.

Tru360 is a comprehensive, hospice-centered, patient-focused solution in the market today. Tru360 drives sustained cost reduction while improving patient satisfaction and outcomes. Tru360 is built on five key components that produce excellent end-of-life care in a cost-effective manner:

TruPartnership: Connected commitment based on trust, transparency, and relational service.

Connected commitment based on trust, transparency, and relational service. TruEducation: Information without adoption is ineffective – clinicians want examples, stories, effectiveness, and cost savings.

Information without adoption is ineffective – clinicians want examples, stories, effectiveness, and cost savings. TruNetwork: Hospices want pharmacies that know hospice, customized models, local delivery providers – ensure that patients receive access to meds when they need them.

Hospices want pharmacies that know hospice, customized models, local delivery providers – ensure that patients receive access to meds when they need them. TruEfficiency: Less Cost. More Care. Better Outcomes.

Less Cost. More Care. Better Outcomes. TruCompliance: The right drug for the right patient at the right time with the right route of administration in the right dosage form.

This new partnership between HPS and Three Oaks Hospice is expected to drive continued cost reduction, while improving overall patient care.

About Three Oaks Hospice

Three Oaks Hospice (“TOH”) was founded in May 2019 in Dallas, Texas by seasoned hospice industry veterans, through its acquisition of its anchor location in Dallas. TOH completed three additional acquisitions in 2019 entering the Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Chicago markets. In 2020, TOH completed a series of acquisitions entering Austin, El Paso, and Houston, Texas; Kansas City and St. Joseph, Missouri; and Overland Park, Kansas markets.

About Hospice Pharmacy Solutions

Hospice Pharmacy Solutions (HPS) is a national provider of community-based, hospice pharmacy and pharmacy benefits management (PBM) services. HPS provides pharmacy benefits to over 500 hospice organizations and 24,000 hospice patients per day. Hospice Pharmacy Solutions exclusively supports the hospice Industry. HPS has supported the hospice industry for more than 20 years and is one of the leading national hospice pharmacies. The HPS Tru360 program has reduced the average PPD of its clients by over 22% in the last two years. For additional information, visit HospicePharmacySolutions.com.