Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) announces the launch of direct-to-consumer flagship websites for Kylie Skin in the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Australia. As one of the fastest-growing and most-engaged beauty brands on social media, global accessibility is key to our brand mission.

Expanding upon the brand’s existing retailer partnerships, the direct-to-consumer websites will allow consumers to shop for their favorite products in local languages and currencies, while avoiding additional customs fees and duties. Moreover, the newly launched direct-to-consumer network allows faster delivery of products to consumers.

Through her social media channels, Kylie has built a strong connection with her fans and customers, creating demand for her highly effective skincare products across the world. “We continue to see collections sell-out quickly; for example, the recent Lip Balm Set launched on her birthday in August sold out in 18 minutes,” said Simona Cattaneo, President Luxury Brands at Coty. “The launch of the Kylie Skin international websites also reinforces Coty’s strategic commitment to strengthening the direct-to-consumer business model.”

Kylie Jenner commented: “I’m so excited to launch KylieSkin.com in markets across the globe. I always wanted to bring my skincare line to more consumers around the world and this will allow for an easier shopping experience and faster delivery. I’m looking forward to engaging with more customers in the UK, France, Germany, and Australia, to hear what their favorite products are and how they incorporate them into their routines.”

Kylie Jenner is one of the world’s most admired personalities with over 300 million followers across her personal and brand social media channels, as well as being one of the most influential voices among beauty consumers globally. Kylie Skin launched in May 2019 and quickly became a top-selling skin care brand in the US.

The direct-to-consumer (DTC) websites will offer a mix of products from the Kylie Skin line at launch and will expand their offerings over time. All products are cruelty-free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skin types.

The European DTC websites’ initial products assortment includes the Coconut Body Scrub and Lotion, Vanilla Milk Toner, Kylie Skin Travel Bag, Walnut Face Scrub, Hydrating Face Mask, Eye Cream, Vitamin C Serum, Foaming Face Wash and Face Moisturizer.

The Australian DTC website includes the Face Moisturizer, Vanilla Milk Toner, Foaming Face Wash, Coconut Body Scrub, Walnut Face Scrub, Hydrating Face Mask, Vitamin C Serum and Eye Cream in the initial product line up.

Links to the DTC websites below:

United Kingdom: https://www.kyliejennerskin.co.uk?cid=uk_im_pr_sitelaunch

France: https://www.kyliejennerskin.fr?cid=fr_im_pr_sitelaunch

Germany: https://www.kyliejennerskin.de?cid=de_im_pr_sitelaunch

Australia: https://kyliejennerskin.com.au?cid=au_im_pr_sitelaunch

Social Media:

Instagram: @kylieskin

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KylieSkin/

About Coty Inc.

Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, hair color and styling, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional hair color & styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty’s products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

About Kylie Jenner

Kylie‎ Jenner is one of the world's most-followed people on social media with a combined following of over 300 million users and counting. Kylie is a successful entrepreneur, beauty mogul, fashion designer, author, TV personality and style icon. In November 2015, Kylie launched her cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics, inspired by her love for makeup and passion for business. The debut product, the Kylie Lip Kit, was a sell-out success and her eCommerce site KylieCosmetics.com is one of the most successful online stores in the world today. Kylie has expanded the collection beyond lip products to include offerings like eyeliners, eyeshadows, blushes, highlighters, concealers, brushes, and makeup bags as well as creating limited edition sets launched throughout the year. Soon after launching Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie dreamed of launching Kylie Skin, as cosmetics and skincare go hand in hand. In May 2019, Kylie Skin launched online with six products that are cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skin types. The launch was a sell out success, and the brand has gone on to partner with mega beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty in the US. Since launch, Kylie has expanded the collection to include body and lip products and continues to formulate new product launches. Kylie’s charitable endeavors include major contributions to Smile Train and Teen Cancer America.