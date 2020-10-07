StickerYou Makes Halloween Celebrations Safer With Face Mask Personalization

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StickerYou, an e-commerce leader that empowers people to express themselves with custom, die-cut products including stickers and decals, is inspiring parents and kids to stay safe during Halloween by making mask customization simple through its proprietary online platform. The CDC recently released guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when participating in Halloween-related activities, which includes mask-wearing as an important preventative measure.

StickerYou offers a range of products to customize masks for Halloween, including iron-on transfers for cloth facial coverings and die-cut vinyl decals for face shields. Images or designs can simply be uploaded to StickerYou’s Design Editor to create personalized face masks.

“Customization is an easy way to get kids engaged in designing their own masks and interested in wearing them during Halloween,” said Andrew Witkin, Founder and CEO of StickerYou. “StickerYou remains dedicated to inspiring people to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by enabling anyone to create custom, die-cut products through our patented technology and intuitive platform. It’s been really positive to see a spike of over 200% in our iron-on and other mask-related sales this year, which means people are taking safety measures like mask-wearing seriously.”

For more Halloween ideas and how you can reduce the spread of COVID-19 with StickerYou, visit us at https://www.stickeryou.com/about-stickeryou/halloween.

About StickerYou

Founded in 2008, StickerYou is a global, e-commerce leader in custom-printed, die-cut products that empower consumers and businesses to create high-quality materials ranging from stickers, decals, iron-ons, and badges for personal expression, marketing, and packaging. In 2019, StickerYou opened StickerYou: The Store, the company's first retail location in Toronto, Canada.