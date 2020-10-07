Nabd and Huawei Partner to Provide Personalized Arabic News to Huawei Smartphone Users in MENA

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nabd, the world's largest Arabic News Aggregator platform, has today announced its strategic partnership with Huawei, whereby Nabd provides personalized Arabic content for Huawei smartphone users in the MENA region via “Huawei Assistant” and “Huawei Browser”.

The new alliance between Nabd and Huawei enables the delivery of personalized Arabic newsfeeds within both Huawei Browser and Huawei Assistant. It will provide millions of Arabic users across the globe with the latest news that matters to them. This is done by leveraging Nabd’s smart content engine that relies on real-time data obtained from Nabd’s massive audience reach.

Earlier this year Huawei launched “Huawei Assistant”, bringing a new level of intelligent performance to users, by helping them to find services and information when and where they are needed. This collaboration enables Nabd to deliver personalized and highly engaging news through a tailored Newsfeed embedded in “Huawei Assistant” and “Huawei Browser” to keep users up to date with the latest and most relevant top stories.

“At Huawei we are always striving to deliver the most compelling and exciting content, features and services to our users and our partnership with Nabd is a great example of this. We are delighted with our collaboration with Nabd, which will allow millions of Arabic speaking users across the region to access personalized news content on their smart devices. Huawei is focused on giving users truly exceptional experiences and we plan to continue expanding our range of offerings that help users in their daily lives,” said Adam Xiao, Managing Director, HMS and Consumer Cloud Service for Huawei Consumer Business Group MEA.

“We’re truly proud of this strategic collaboration with our partner Huawei which is in-line with our strategy to reach Arabic audiences across the world in order to deliver valuable Arabic content that matters to them on their preferred devices. Our joint mission with Huawei will result in delivering a more personalized user-experience and highly-engaging Arabic content to Huawei smartphone users in the MENA,” said Abdur-Rahman El-Sayed, CEO at Nabd.

About Nabd (https://nabdapp.com/en/)

Nabd is a Personalized Arabic News Aggregator, enabling Arab users across the globe to stay up-to-date with their favorite topics on the go. Today, Nabd reaches over 25Million users, and is available on all-app-stores and on nabd.com.

*Source: AETOSWire