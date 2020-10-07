ESSENCE Dedicates 2020 Election Package to Vice-Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris’s Historic White House Run

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESSENCE, the number one, technology and commerce company dedicated to Black women, is dedicating its 2020 Election special coverage to vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s historic run for the White House, featuring Harris on the cover of its Election 2020 digital package and the stories of the Black women leading the campaign. For more than a year, ESSENCE has documented Harris’s groundbreaking run for the White House. In the midst of what many perceive to be multiple pandemics affecting the African-American community—from the unprecedented coronavirus, social unrest, police brutality, economic instability, incendiary rhetoric on the political stage and more—ESSENCE continues its multi-platform coverage at the cusp of one of the most historic elections in our lifetime.

In the piece, History Maker, News & Politics editor Tanya Christian details her coverage of the Senator—including her live appearance at the 2019 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans during her presidential run last year. Now more than a year later, Harris weighs in on a number of topics including:

ON THE BIDEN-HARRIS AGENDA : “There’s no question that we need immediate change and drastic change, and that’s so much of what the Biden-Harris platform and what the Biden-Harris administration will be about. It’s about saying, ‘We need to immediately address a number of issues that demand priority....’ And that relates to getting people back to work. It means investing in infrastructure and creating millions of new jobs. It means fighting for health care for all people...”

ON SOCIAL UNREST AND POLICE BRUTALITY : “I have seen too many cases of not only unarmed Black folks being killed, but women, and we need to speak their names and understand that we have to have justice…”

ESSENCE’s Election 2020 digital package also includes The Black Women Behind the Biden-Harris Campaign, which features key movers and shakers such as: Senior Advisor Symone Sanders; Vice-Presidential Nominee Chief of Staff Karine Jean-Pierre; National Coalitions Director Ashley Allison; Senior Advisor for Strategic Planning Ashley Etienne; National Director for State Coalition Outreach Sherice Perry; National Political Director Erin Wilson; National Women’s Vote Director Carissa Smith and more.

ESSENCE has also partnered with Higher Heights for America to livestream the vice-presidential debate. Tune in tonight at 7:45 PM (ET) via ESSENCE’s Facebook page. In addition, ESSENCE.com will feature the results of the ESSENCE + Black Women’s Roundtable “Power of the Sister Vote” poll next week. The sixth annual survey gauges the political concerns, attitudes, and opinions of Black women across the country.

ESSENCE’s Election 2020 digital package is available now. For more on this issue, visit ESSENCE.com or pick up next month’s November/December issue. Also join the conversation @Essence.

(PHOTO CREDIT: Michael Rowe)

