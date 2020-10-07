Okta Announces New Okta Partner Connect Specializations For Hybrid IT and Customer Identity, Highlights Global Partner Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today at Okta Showcase, announced Customer Identity and Okta Access Gateway Specializations within Okta Partner Connect. The two new areas of focus coincide with considerable global partner momentum for the company, which has seen an over 400 percent increase in the global channel partner ecosystem in the last two years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for organizations around the world. With millions of people working remotely, companies need to ensure connectivity and security for employees and customers alike. Okta Access Gateway solves the hybrid IT access problem for enterprises, connecting on-premises legacy and custom-built applications to the Okta Identity Cloud to enable workforces to easily access every application through a centralized identity provider. With the new challenges presented by COVID-19 across industries, providing a digital customer experience through a reliable Customer Identity and Access Management service is more critical than ever before. By focusing on these two strategic areas of emphasis for global organizations, Okta is empowering partners to deliver holistic identity solutions while solving the highest priority issues for organizations today.

“The shift to remote work has made identity an indispensable component of running a successful business, and customers need a full solution, working with one trusted partner advisor,” said Patrick McCue, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partners, Okta. “Our new Services Delivery Specializations are focused on key products, enabling our global partner ecosystem to solve multiple customer challenges at once. This helps our joint customers while at the same time providing our partners the opportunity to build an identity practice with a recurring revenue stream around Services Delivery.”

Services Delivery partners are especially critical to the world’s largest organizations, providing ongoing value post-implementation. The two new Specializations are specifically designed for Services Delivery partners, and represent two rapidly growing areas of Okta’s business. Services Delivery partners who achieve these new Specializations have met Training and Certification as well as deployment requirements. They have a number of specifically certified and trained resources as well as proven success implementing Okta Access Gateway and Customer Identity and Access Management projects. Okta continues to be committed to helping partners build out their Services Delivery capabilities by further developing Specializations, along with providing other offerings, such as Okta Training at no cost, Okta Delivery Assurance, and Advisory Services.

“We at PwC are excited about the launch of the Okta Access Gateway and Customer Identity and Access Management Specializations,” said Mickey Roach, Partner at PwC Cyber Alliances. “These Services Delivery Specializations will be another great way of showcasing our joint success and demonstrating the value we deliver to some of the world's largest organizations, by solving their hybrid IT and consumer experience challenges.”

Okta Continues Partner Momentum with an International Leap

Since launching Okta Partner Connect in 2018, the Okta global channel ecosystem has grown by over 400 percent, including all partner types (Global Systems Integrators, Solution Providers, Distributors, and Managed Service Providers). As the program goes into its third year, it continues to gain momentum through strategic National partners, Distributors, and global expansion, like the recent deepening of focus on Technology and Solution Provider partners in Japan.

“We are assured that Okta Partner Connect can help partners succeed in their business,” said Jun Ikeda, President, Macnica Networks Corp. “This program helps us access richer content and build a strong relationship with Okta. This is essential for bringing this great solution to customers in Japan.”

A key piece of growing business is the continued expansion of Distribution, using EMEA as a case study for success and scaling to other regions. Since September 2018, Okta has added over a dozen Distributors globally. Okta continues to offer net new tools and resources for Distributor partners, including the Okta Partner Connect Training Program. This new Enablement offering provides a “Train the Trainer” experience tailored to Distributors, to aid in the training of strategic Resellers.

“The move to remote work is accelerating the need for smart and scalable identity management solutions,” said Michael Fattaruso, Director and General Manager, Cloud Harmonics, an Ingram Micro Company. “Okta recognizes the growing role channel partners are playing when it comes to business security and is investing in the technology and training needed to keep everyone at the top of their game. The Train the Trainer program is a great example of the lengths Okta has gone, and will continue to go, to make its channel successful now and in the future.”

“With identity and access management at the forefront of cybersecurity, Okta has become a cornerstone of our business. Since 2016, Distology has helped partners to sign up hundreds of joint customers with Okta,” said Hayley Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Distology. “Our partners see us as enablers; we help them successfully sell Okta by supporting them with their sales, marketing, and technical requirements. To do this, we’re leveraging the world-class tools and programs provided by Okta, like the new ‘Train the Trainer,’ to scale.”

To learn more about Okta Partner Connect, visit: https://www.okta.com/partners/

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. More than 8,950 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.