IDEMIA and Dexus Deploy Contactless Hygienic Biometric Access Control Solutions for Safe-return-to-work in Sydney Office Towers

COURBEVOIE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, today announced that its MorphoWave™ Compact biometric contactless fingerprint reader for access control has been deployed to the Gateway building located at Sydney’s Circular Quay as well as the 100 Mount Street building in North Sydney.

IDEMIA’s MorphoWave™ Compact devices were integrated within the access control and building management at Gateway, delivering secure, frictionless and fast employee access. Gateway is the first office building in Australia to offer fully-integrated, touchless entry technology. Over 30 MorphoWave™ Compact units have been installed at entrances and carparks within the building, replacing traditional swipe cards. With a simple wave of a hand above the fingerprint reader, users are able to open security gates and locker doors, gain carpark access and call lifts without touching the device directly, therefore maintaining better hygiene standards.

MorphoWave™ Compact is IDEMIA’s flagship biometric device for physical access control. It uses patented, touchless 3D fingerprint technology to accurately scan four fingers in 3D within a second when a hand is waved over the reader. It is fully equipped with anti-fraud features such as fake finger detection and banned user lists and can scan and verify up to 50 people per minute, which makes it suitable for secure yet fast access. The device is IP65 rated and Powered over the Ethernet (PoE+), enabling the devices to be installed at both indoor and outdoor locations.

The Gateway building is owned by the Dexus Wholesale Property Fund and is the second Dexus-managed building to install this touchless technology, following the roll-out of MorphoWave™ Compact devices at 100 Mount Street.

“Demand for contactless technology has risen as organisations look for ways to seamlessly manage high-traffic environments. With four-finger detection in 3D, high throughput rate, multifactor authentication and easy-to-use interface, our MorphoWave™ Compact device has become the benchmark for frictionless access in some of the most high-security buildings in the world. It is an honour for us to secure more and more buildings in Australia,” said Rocky Chow, Head of Biometric Devices business line at IDEMIA Asia Pacific.

“This touchless entry technology at Gateway and 100 Mount Street is enabling us to deliver a safe, secure and seamless experience for our customers,” said Mark Hansen, Chief Information Officer, Dexus.

Recently, IDEMIA’s MorphoWave™ technology on Dexus’ The Gateway building was on 9 News:

https://www.9news.com.au/national/touchless-office-building-gateway-circular-quay-rolling-out-privacy-hygiene-benefits/6d41cf89-9e87-4a33-811c-80a2fa45939c

