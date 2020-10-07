SMG Announces Partnership With Video Feedback Leader Voxpopme

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management provider, and Voxpopme have announced a strategic partnership to help brands advance qualitative insights through the capture and analysis of video feedback.

As an experience management provider to more than 500 brands, SMG combines platform technology and professional services to uncover customer, patient and employee insights, boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. The partnership with Voxpopme gives SMG’s clients the ability to capture self-recorded videos from customers and gain a deeper understanding of sentiment from the stories they share.

“With more touchpoints in the customer journey than ever before, brands are looking for opportunities to elevate the voice of the customer and uncover richer insights,” said SMG VP/GM of CX Solutions Charlie Moore. “Our partnership with Voxpopme gives our clients access to a robust video capture and analytics solution and the ability to pair real-time video feedback with holistic experience management data.”

Voxpopme’s automated video feedback software allows brands to capture and analyze qualitative data at a quantitative scale. Video adds emotional context and humanizes the voice of the customer, helping brands keep a pulse on the ever-changing mindsets and behaviors of customers.

“It’s now more important than ever for brands to understand their customers, and video is the ultimate channel for capturing authentic, influential feedback,” said Voxpopme CEO and Founder Dave Carruthers. “With SMG’s strength in customer experience management and market intelligence, our video platform is the perfect complement for brands interested in establishing an emotional connection with customers, bringing their voice to life and gaining a better understanding of their needs.”

About Voxpopme

Voxpopme is the world’s #1 video insight solution. Founded in 2013, Voxpopme helps its customers build great brands, products, and experiences by connecting with consumers through real-time video feedback. Voxpopme’s best-in-class technology is intuitive, secure, and makes video infinitely scalable. The platform helps market research and customer experience professionals capture customer-recorded videos at speed, analyze at scale, and share with ease – powering great decisions and customer-closeness. With Voxpopme, every data point used to make decisions can be backed up by the real human story. For more information, visit site.voxpopme.com.

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people’s lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable customer, patient, and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services—making it easier to collect, analyze, and share feedback and behavioral data across the enterprise. To learn more about our customer experience management, employee experience, and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.