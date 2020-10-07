Ambu Awarded Single-Use Endoscopy Contract with Major U.S. Group Purchasing Organization

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambu Inc., the world leader in single-use endoscopes, announced today that it has been awarded a national single-use endoscopy contract in the category of Single-Use Endoscopes with a major U.S. Group Purchasing Organization (GPO).

The agreement is for the single-use endoscopy category and enables Ambu to serve approximately 20% of the acute care hospitals in the United States. This agreement will further accelerate Ambu’s rapidly expanding share of the single-use endoscope market by giving those accounts pre-negotiated pricing and terms for Ambu’s full suite of endoscopy products.

This comprehensive category will provide access to the full Ambu portfolio of FDA-approved single-use endoscopes and allow members the choice to partner with Ambu by standardizing across Ambu’s single-use product portfolio – including Bronchoscopy, ENT, Urology, and Gastroenterology.

“We welcome the decision to create a single-use endoscopy category and are looking forward to an exciting journey together bringing advanced single-use devices to hospitals and health care providers. Ambu’s aspiration is to become the world most innovative single-use endoscopy company on the back of a comprehensive portfolio, unmatched innovation and attractive economics. This strategy makes us the ideal partner for GPO’s in the United States and we are excited to have secured another major award,” said Juan Jose Gonzalez, CEO of Ambu A/S.

Continued transition to single-use scopes

Ambu launched the world’s first single-use flexible bronchoscope, the Ambu® aScope™ in 2009. In 2020, more than 1 million Ambu single-use endoscopes will be used in more than 6,000 hospitals making Ambu the world’s largest supplier of single-use endoscopes.

Within bronchoscopy, 96% of the top 500 hospitals in the U.S. are using Ambu’s sterile, single-use bronchoscopes in the OR and ICU setting. In the last 12 months, Ambu has increased its single-use market share in the United States, as the market continues to transition to single-use bronchoscopy to avoid costly and unnecessary expenses associated with cross-contamination.

Ambu received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2020 for its single-use duodenoscope, and the FDA cleared Ambu’s single-use cystoscope in April 2020. By 2022, Ambu plans to introduce another 12 new devices across all major areas of endoscopy, including GI, the largest endoscopy market globally.

About Ambu

Ambu has been bringing the solutions of the future to life since 1937. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia, and patient monitoring & diagnostics solutions. The manifestations of our efforts have ranged from early innovations like the Ambu® Bag™ resuscitator and the Ambu® BlueSensor™ electrodes to our newest landmark solutions like the Ambu® aScope™ – the world’s first single-use flexible endoscope. Moreover, we continuously look to the future with a commitment to deliver innovative quality products that have a positive impact on the work of doctors, nurses and paramedics. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs approximately 4,000 people in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit ambu.com or ambuUSA.com.