YouCam Makeup Brings to Life e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Halloween AR Makeup Collection That’s Scary Good

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp., the leading beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning virtual beauty app YouCam Makeup, and photo editing app, YouCam Perfect, teamed up with popular 100% vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand, e.l.f. Cosmetics, to bring to life the brand’s new eye-popping Halloween makeup collection through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons. With this unique interactive try-on, beauty enthusiasts are able to try-on e.l.f. Cosmetics’ hottest Halloween looks and bring them to life in seconds through the YouCam Makeup app for an immersive Halloween beauty experience from the palm of their hand.

The complete e.l.f. Halloween makeup collection features eight alluring beauty looks including dramatic graphic liner, pearl adornments, galactic space accents, and metallic rock star glam styles. YouCam’s advanced augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies recreates the collection’s intricate design details and e.l.f.’s Halloween costume beauty looks for a one-of-a-kind costume makeup experience for beauty enthusiasts to safely experiment with through a smart device.

“We are thrilled to team up with e.l.f. Cosmetics to bring its Halloween looks to life for beauty enthusiasts to experience in an interactive, unique way using digital technology,” shared Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “Halloween is one of the biggest highlights for the YouCam Community and we are excited to team up with e.l.f. Cosmetics to experiment in an entirely new way through virtual try-on.”

“AR is more critical now than ever before—consumers are craving new virtual experiences, where they can engage with brands in the comfort of their homes,” said Ekta Chopra, VP Digital, e.l.f. Beauty. “We are proud to team up with Perfect Corp. to make Halloween fun and spooky in the digital world. Leveraging their technology using AI and AR, our consumers can now recreate these looks on YouCam Makeup app; this feature is an excellent example of how technology can bridge the physical and digital gap.”

The complete e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Halloween Makeup Collection is available for virtual try-on in the free YouCam Makeup app today. Beauty enthusiasts can enter for a chance to score a bundle of e.l.f. Cosmetics must-haves by sharing their favorite e.l.f. Halloween styles on Instagram between October 12th, 2020 and November 1st, 2020 and tagging @YouCamApps and @elfcosmetics.

App Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

YouCam Perfect is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 850 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence.

