ThirdLove Announces Inaugural Winner of The TL Effect Program Created to Support Female Entrepreneurs of Color

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThirdLove, the third largest e-commerce intimates apparel brand in the U.S., today announced Arah Sims, Founder and CEO of Kyütee Beauty, as the winning recipient of its program, “The TL Effect,” created to encourage and support early-stage consumer-focused companies run by female entrepreneurs of color.

Kyütee Beauty is a trailblazing DTC nail glam brand that sells fashionable and distinctive nail polish art designs, in an effort to empower people by expanding the canvas for self-expression to nails. With a mission to provide the world with trendy, “kyute” and unique nail glam, the company offers technologically advanced peel-and-stick nail polish that can be applied in just two to three seconds, lasting up to 10-14 days at a much more affordable price point than a traditional salon manicure.

“It was incredibly inspiring to learn about Arah and her passion for growing Kyütee Beauty,” said Heidi Zak, CEO and Co-Founder of ThirdLove. “As our inaugural recipient, we’re committed to fostering an impactful connection and leveraging our company’s resources, alongside our team members’ skills to help Arah build Kyütee’s brand awareness and attract more customers. Our hope is for this program to continue on each quarter, lending our capabilities to these early-stage female founders of color, while also listening and learning from their experiences and points of view, which will ultimately help affect change within our company and community.”

Under the program’s guidelines, Sims was selected from a pool of 650 fellow candidates to receive significant and lasting support from ThirdLove. This includes a $20,000 grant in collaboration with Felicis Ventures, dedicated office space for working, meetings, and photoshoots at ThirdLove’s headquarters, amplification through ThirdLove’s blog and social platforms, as well as business and financial advice from ThirdLove’s founders.

“I am so proud to have been chosen for such an inspiring and important program that was developed by a company that believes in helping entrepreneurs succeed,” said Kyütee Beauty Founder and CEO Arah Sims. “Having the opportunity to learn the ropes from an industry icon like ThirdLove is bigger than just me – it’s about fulfilling a passion and my vision for Kyütee to be the world’s most trusted online resource for purchasing nail glam and the hottest products in beauty. Self-expression is so important right now, and with ThirdLove’s guidance, I’m thrilled to offer products, like our “VOTE 2020” nail set, that empower people to stand up for what they believe in using kyute and creative forms of art.”

Applications for the second cohort of the TL Effect will be available on the ThirdLove’s website the last week of October. Female founders of color are encouraged to submit their business for consideration. For more information visit https://blog.thirdlove.com/the-tl-effect/.

About ThirdLove

ThirdLove is the number one digital brand among millennials in the U.S., according to NPD’s 2020 Intimate Apparel Awards, and has donated over $30 million worth of products to women in need. Its invention of half-cup sizes and expansion into larger bras make it one of the most size inclusive brands in the industry, with 80 size options, including bands ranging from 30”– 48" and cups AA – I. To date, over 17 million women have used the Fit Finder® quiz, which leverages proprietary data and asks questions about her current bra and unique breast shape to recommend the best size for every woman. To learn more, visit www.thirdlove.com.

About Kyütee Beauty

Based in the USA, Kyütee.com is an online nail glam store that sells trendy and unique nail design concepts to valued customers around the world. With style constantly changing, Kyütee is committed to being at the forefront of fashion trends and being able to deliver them to customers. To learn more about Kyütee Beauty, visit https://Kyütee.com/ and follow on social media @KyüteeNails #ImaKyütee @ArahSims.