Communities In Schools Of Atlanta Provides School Supplies To Students To Set Them Up For Success In The New School Year

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlanta area students started the new school year off right with a recent Back to School Supply Giveaway organized by Communities In Schools® (CIS) of Atlanta, the organization that ensures all students have the wrap-around support they need to stay in school and on a path to graduation. Sponsored by Roark Capital, an Atlanta-based private equity firm focused on investing in multi-location businesses, the giveaway provided backpacks filled with much needed supplies that were distributed to students in grades K-12.

“We must do everything we can to support students given the extraordinary circumstances they face today with the pandemic. Students are facing new, never-before-seen challenges that may limit their ability to get a quality education. Many children may not have reliable Internet access to attend virtual classes, for example,” said Frank Brown, Esq., Chief Executive Officer of CIS of Atlanta. “I am so proud of our team for putting this giveaway together to make a positive impact on our community’s students, and we are grateful to Roark for their generous support.”

The Back to School Supply Giveaway event provided students at Kimberly Elementary School, Bunche Middle School and Therrell High School with supplies including noise cancelling earphones, books, masks, pens and pencils, notebooks and more. Lunch for each family was provided by Jimmy John’s and backpacks included FOCUS Brands gift cards, both brand affiliates of Roark.

“Roark is dedicated to supporting non-profits that position students for success and the opportunities to reach their potential – especially when facing enormous adversity to no fault of their own,” said Allison Hill, Head of Diversity & Social Responsibility at Roark. “Our wonderful collaboration with Communities In Schools Of Atlanta provides the wrap-around services necessary for these kids and also allows our team members to contribute and make a meaningful, direct impact.”

“We’re pleased to help support the Communities In Schools Of Atlanta school supply giveaway, and appreciate the team at Roark for inviting us to participate in this important event,” said Felicia Parks, Franchisee, Jimmy John’s. “Roark is an exceptional partner that brings great value to our business as a whole. On a personal level, I really appreciate the firm’s commitment to serving the community.”

About Communities In Schools of Atlanta

Communities In Schools of Atlanta is an award-winning dropout prevention organization that was established in Atlanta, Georgia in 1972. What began in the basement of a modest home in the Grant Park community is now the nation’s largest dropout prevention network with a proven track record of positively impacting graduation rates.

Communities In Schools of Atlanta’s mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. By bringing caring adults into the schools to address children’s unmet needs, we provide the link between educators and the community. The result: teachers are free to teach, and students – many in jeopardy of dropping out – have the opportunity to focus on learning. Communities In Schools of Atlanta empowered 30,000 students during the 2017-2018 school year, and 4,500 of those students received intensive individualized support. 98% of our case load students stayed in school, and 96% were promoted or graduated. We are currently serving four school districts; Atlanta Public Schools, Fulton County, DeKalb County, and Clayton County.

About Roark

Roark focuses on investing in the consumer and business services sectors, with a specialization in franchised and multi-location businesses. Since inception, affiliates of Roark have invested in 88 franchise/multi-location brands, which collectively generate $43 billion in annual system revenues from 43,000 locations in 50 states and 85 countries. Please visit www.roarkcapital.com to learn more.