Temenos SaaS Supports Flowe in Launching an Ethical Challenger Bank in Record Time

GENEVA, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Banca Mediolanum Group’s digital bank, Flowe, has gone live with Temenos Transact and Financial Crime Mitigation (FCM) delivered as SaaS. Temenos Transact core banking technology enabled Flowe to launch in just five months as Italy’s newest challenger bank aiming to disrupt the market with sustainable and ethical financial services. Flowe launched in record time on Temenos SaaS after a remote implementation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Flowe launched in June 2020 to meet the needs of younger retail banking customers who desire ethical and innovative digital banking. The digital bank provides user-friendly mobile banking experiences and aims to be more eco-friendly than traditional banks. With Temenos SaaS technology, Flowe has the agility required to bring new products to market faster and offer the personalized experiences that customers need. Temenos SaaS combined with the unique ability of the underlying technologies of Temenos Transact will enable Flowe to launch new products at a fraction of the time and differentiate the customer experience.

Flowe provides an account with an Italian IBAN without monthly fees, with the Fun account; ATM withdrawals in the Eurozone are free and the maximum account balance is €10,000. The Flowe card is made from wood that comes from certified forests and it supports reforestation in Guatemala, reduces and offsets CO2 emissions and supports local families. The bank encourages social wellbeing and builds community by enabling users to share expenses. The challenger offers 100% facial recognition onboarding and it is naturally paperless in its operations. Temenos’ API-first technology allows Flowe to cut down deployment time and costs as well as easily connect to third parties. This means that the bank can continuously innovate and update its product lines to meet the changing needs of its audience of young banking consumers.

Temenos SaaS technology enabled the bank to rapidly launch, it offers elastic scalability to support Flowe’s client growth and it dramatically reduces IT costs. Flowe has created a hyper-efficient business model based on Temenos SaaS technology, which enables Flowe to pass on the benefits to its customers.

Temenos’ AI-driven FCM offers the most complete protection against financial crime to improve resiliency and customer experience despite rising cybercrime rates due to coronavirus. Flowe will implement Temenos Payments later this year to provide instant payments in response to heightened demand. Temenos Payments will be integrated with Temenos Transact to provide seamless user experiences and market-leading cost-income ratios.

Temenos worked closely with Flowe to support a remote implementation during the coronavirus pandemic. Temenos’ SaaS technology on Microsoft Azure accelerated the project timelines so that Flowe could launch in five months and address the surge in demand for digital banking. Temenos’ Italy Model Bank provided highly localized, pre-configured banking functionality so Flowe could deploy the technology as is, without customization.

Ivan Mazzoleni, Chief Executive Officer, Flowe, commented: “We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with Temenos. Its cutting-edge technology powered our launch and now fuels our purpose to bring a new standard of sustainable banking to the European market. Temenos’ focus and unparalleled investment in innovation means Flowe will continue to benefit from the most advanced banking technology. Temenos’ SaaS technology helped us to rapidly onboard a significant number of users in a matter of days. It will continue to support our growth as we expand our customer-base and reach new markets but mainly, it will help us in our scope that is empowering people to live a meaningful, sustainable and happy life. Temenos’ open and API-first architecture will help us to continuously innovate and bring to market greener banking products and services as we build our reputation as Italy’s most sustainable digital bank.”

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, added: “Congratulations to Flowe for making this inspirational vision for a sustainable financial lifestyle a reality – we are proud to support them. Our partnership with Flowe shows the power of cloud technology and the benefits of SaaS. Temenos Transact and Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation products were remotely delivered as SaaS allowing Flowe to reap the benefits of scalability, efficiency and an elastic cost structure. Temenos is proud to support global digital banks like Flowe as they challenge the status quo and digitalize banking at pace. Temenos market-leading technology and rich expertise means that new digital banks and larger incumbents can gain the agility to innovate and grow, without the restrictions of legacy technology.”

According the recent research from The Economist Intelligence Unit, building a greenfield digital bank remains a top innovation strategy according to 35% of global bank executives.

About Flowe

Flowe is a newly created Benefit, pending BCorp and Carbon Neutral company of Mediolanum Group, which aims to educate young people on the issues of innovation and economic, social and environmental sustainability. In this era of infinite possibilities, where younger generations often feel uncertain about their future and unable to choose a direction, Flowe wants to give young people all the methods and tools to develop their potential and live better. Through its mobile app and the growing ecosystem of partners, Flowe aims to build a BetterBeing Economy to help young people live a more meaningful, sustainable and happy life.

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world’s leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 500 million banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks’ IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.