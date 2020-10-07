Northern Digital Automates Workflow and e-Signature with AlphaTrust e-Sign

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlphaTrust® Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of iPipeline® and leading provider of white-labeled electronic signature and workflow solutions, today announced Northern Digital Inc.® (NDI) a global leading innovator and manufacturer of advanced 3D measurement technology systems, with over 45,000 installations worldwide, has selected AlphaTrust e-Sign to automate the routing of Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA) to clients and suppliers for review and e-Signature. As a special feature, when the terms of a specific NDA are being negotiated and result in changes, the signature block area at the bottom of the document is maintained for completion throughout the process.

“The routing of one critical document to many individuals for review, modification, and approval by signature can be a major challenge, particularly in today’s COVID-19 environment. When faced with sending out a large quantity of NDAs to a variety of companies for review, the potential for the process to stall or for documents to be misplaced is great. This typically results in undesirable delays, resending documents, and a protracted sales process,” said Larry Berran, CEO, iPipeline and AlphaTrust. “AlphaTrust e-Sign has been designed to enable clients to predefine a workflow and then automatically route disparate documents to multiple parties for reviews and modifications during negotiations. User-defined rules power AlphaTrust, making it much more than a typical e-Signature solution. We are enabling companies to adjust to today’s challenges in the contactless environment and are pleased NDI is reaping value from this product.”

“With 45,000 installations of our 3D measurement technology system deployed worldwide and a large quantity of NDAs being sent to clients and suppliers for review and acceptance, it was essential for us to implement a product to automate how we manage the process and capture signatures. We needed more than a typical e-Signature product and something to automate workflows,” said Dave Rath, President, NDI. “AlphaTrust e-Sign was rapidly installed and once our workflow rules were defined, we put the product to work in our NDA reviews. We have noticed a marked improvement in the speed of execution for NDAs undergoing rigorous reviews for acceptance and signature. The beauty of the brandable product is that it enables all of this to be done remotely and without contact, and the signature block remains consistent throughout the process. Notifications are sent out to all parties upon completion of the process. We are currently exploring additional ways to diversify the use of AlphaTrust e-Sign at NDI.”

About Northern Digital Inc.

NDI is a global leading innovator and manufacturer of advanced 3D measurement technology systems, with over 45,000 installations worldwide. For over 35 years, our optical measurement and electromagnetic tracking solutions have been trusted by the world’s foremost organizations and institutes in medicine, industry, simulation, and academia. From image-guided surgery to aeronautics; from quality assurance to biomechanics research, NDI solutions are used whenever best-in-class measurement accuracy and reliability are required. Visit https://www.ndigital.com/.

About AlphaTrust

AlphaTrust pioneered electronic signature solutions in 1998, and since then has processed over 600 million critical business transactions for clients around the globe. With electronic signature solutions built to be repurposed for other software applications, AlphaTrust e-Sign is an invaluable addition to any platform. For more information about AlphaTrust, visit https://www.alphatrust.com/.