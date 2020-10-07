PFI Mega Life ties up with Senseforth.ai; launches customer service conversational experience on Web and WhatsApp.

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PFI Mega Life Insurance, a joint-venture between Prudential Financial Inc. and Indonesia-based CT Corpora, launched a customer service conversational experience ‘Meli’ on Web and WhatsApp channels, in collaboration with Senseforth.ai, a leader in Conversational AI technology. The AI-powered conversational experience empowers the PML customers with multiple self-service options and supports both Bahasa and English languages.

Samdarshi Sumit, the company’s Chief Executive Officer and President Director, said PFI Mega Life Insurance is focused on simplifying the Insurance servicing & purchase experience for Indonesian customers by leveraging new age technologies whilst retaining the human connect. “In line with our mission to Protect Dreams, we want to create intuitive and seamless conversational experiences for our customers and prospects, empowering them to interact with us 24 * 7, from the comforts of their home,” said Sumit.

Meli, the AI-powered conversational chatbot, is well equipped to help customers with details about their policies, fund value, fund type, date of payment, and premium amount, among others, in an engaging experience. In addition, customers can also download their ePolicy statements, request for a callback, know more about insurance solutions, or get suggestions on articles. Meli is designed to handle thousands of customer queries at any given time.

Speaking about the launch of Meli, Shridhar Marri, CEO & Co-founder, Senseforth.ai, said, “The conversational design and AI-powered solution would make it very easy for customers to get information on the go. Our self-help chatbots are enabling companies to engage with customers at scale and deliver a frictionless customer experience.”

Users can start interacting with Meli on WhatsApp by saving +62 811-9790-0111 as a contact number and texting the word “hi” or visit https://www.pfimegalife.co.id/ for a richer mobile experience.

In the last 3 years, Senseforth.ai has built intelligent conversational solutions to help companies generate more leads, increase user engagement, and improve customer satisfaction. Besides PFI Mega Life Insurance, the company works with leading brands like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Airtel, and Max Life Insurance, among others, to automate various business processes.

About Senseforth.ai

Senseforth.ai is a leader in Conversational AI technology that enables automated human-like conversations at scale, between organizations and people. Founded with a vision to “make technology human-like”, Senseforth.ai helps businesses acquire, engage, and assist customers using AI-powered conversational experiences, voice bots and email virtual assistants. As a preferred partner of choice for organizations in North America, Europe and APAC, the company has built 75+ enterprise solutions that handle millions of conversations every month. For more information, visit www.senseforth.ai/about-us/.

About PFI Mega Life Insurance

Established in 2011, PT PFI Mega Life Insurance is a newly structured joint venture life insurance company which combines the global expertise of Prudential Financial Inc. with the local market network of CT Corpora. PFI Mega Life offers an array of life insurance products which cater to a wide range of customers, from large entities to individuals. Its product offering includes investment-linked insurance products and credit shield insurance. PFI Mega Life’s products and services are offered through multiple distribution channels, including bancassurance, telemarketing as well as retail channels. For more details on PFI Mega Life Insurance, please visit www.pfimegalife.co.id/en/about-us/company.