Hansen to Enhance Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Western Power; Expands Upon Longstanding Partnership

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies is pleased to announce that Australia’s Western Power, a leading electricity distributor, is advancing its capabilities in the smart energy era with the addition of the network billing module within Hansen CIS. Coupled with the company’s established use of Hansen MDM, the addition of the Hansen Network Billing Module will enhance Western Power’s ability to handle the advanced metering infrastructure, as it charts a new journey in the age of digitalization and unprecedented data creation.

In a rapidly changing landscape, Western Power continuously strives to meet the evolving energy needs of their customers, providing a wide range of traditional and renewable energy sources to power modern lifestyles. With an exponential data increase expected over the next few years, the newly added network billing module within Hansen CIS will enable Western Power to more effectively meet the needs of energy retailers while providing the necessary capabilities for end-customers to experience the rewards of innovative energy solutions.

Andrew Smith, Head of Information and Communication Technology, Western Power, commented: “We have enjoyed an immensely rewarding relationship with Hansen Technologies spanning more than ten years. Operating in an increasingly data-first environment, we were in need of a solution that could handle a higher degree of advanced metering and complex billing demands. With enhanced operational efficiency, reduced billing time and increased market dynamics, the latest upgrades to Western Power’s capabilities marks another milestone in this partnership.

David Castree, President, Asia-Pacific, Hansen Technologies, commented: “As a valued customer for over a decade now, we are thoroughly invested in the continued success of Western Power as it takes the next steps in its digital journey. Upgrading their advanced energy solutions capabilities whilst delivering improved operational outcomes has been a great success. As the energy market continues to evolve, we look forward to strengthening our partnership even further in the years to come.”

Hansen MDM is a smart metering solution that ensures energy companies leverage real-time energy usage data to improve the management of grid networks and provide accurate billing and resulting energy efficiency to customers. The solution brings benefits to the entire utility value chain – from smart device roll-out management to energy logistics, energy business, billing and value-added customer related services. Provided as a premise or cloud-based solution, companies are able to run their operations aligned to their preferred business model.

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 550+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About Western Power

Western Power is a Western Australian State Government-owned corporation. Our vision is to deliver on the changing energy needs of Western Australians, powered by community trust and the passion of our people. For more than 70 years, we have been delivering energy safely, reliably and efficiently.

Western Power’s vast transmission and distribution network connects Western Australians to a wide range of both traditional and renewable energy sources to power a vibrant modern lifestyle. For more information, visit: https://westernpower.com.au/.